X
Popular Searches

Jabra’s Elite 85h Over-Ear ANC Headphones Are on Sale for $150 ($100 Off)

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Woman wearing Jabra Elite 85h headphones
Jabra

Jabra’s over-ear Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones, the Elite 85h, are on sale from both Best Buy and Amazon. This knocks $100 off the original price and brings them down to an easy to recommend $150.

Sony and Bose typically get most the praise (and rightfully so) in the over-ear ANC headphones market, but the Elite 85h are solid, especially at this price. Their standout feature, however, is battery life with up to 36 hours of juice on a single charge.

In comparison, the popular Sony WH-1000XM4 only get up to 30 hours, and the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 only last up to 20 hours. All three measurements are with ANC enabled. They charge over USB-C and are fast charging capable with 5 hours of audio playback coming from a 15 minute charge.

Otherwise, everything is pretty standard. The headphones sound great, the comfort is solid, and Jabra offers a smartphone app where you can customize the level of ANC, the sound signature, and update their firmware. The Elite 85h also have a nifty swivel feature that turn the headphones on or off.

Their original price of $300 (now $250) was hard to justify, especially when you could spend $50 more for the Sony WH-1000XM4 (or XM3s at the time), or the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 at nearly $100 more. However, at the low price of $150, the Elite 85h are an easy recommended, especially if you’re not looking to spend $3-400 on a pair of headphones.

Buy on Amazon

Via Engadget

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
300 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
246 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
132 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
125 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
74 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
69 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
69 people were interested in this!

Highland Farms Select Light-Up Wall Torch - Mounts to Your Wall
67 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
64 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular