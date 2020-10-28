Jabra’s Elite 85h Over-Ear ANC Headphones Are on Sale for $150 ($100 Off)

Jabra’s over-ear Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones, the Elite 85h, are on sale from both Best Buy and Amazon. This knocks $100 off the original price and brings them down to an easy to recommend $150.

Sony and Bose typically get most the praise (and rightfully so) in the over-ear ANC headphones market, but the Elite 85h are solid, especially at this price. Their standout feature, however, is battery life with up to 36 hours of juice on a single charge.

In comparison, the popular Sony WH-1000XM4 only get up to 30 hours, and the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 only last up to 20 hours. All three measurements are with ANC enabled. They charge over USB-C and are fast charging capable with 5 hours of audio playback coming from a 15 minute charge.

Otherwise, everything is pretty standard. The headphones sound great, the comfort is solid, and Jabra offers a smartphone app where you can customize the level of ANC, the sound signature, and update their firmware. The Elite 85h also have a nifty swivel feature that turn the headphones on or off.

Their original price of $300 (now $250) was hard to justify, especially when you could spend $50 more for the Sony WH-1000XM4 (or XM3s at the time), or the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 at nearly $100 more. However, at the low price of $150, the Elite 85h are an easy recommended, especially if you’re not looking to spend $3-400 on a pair of headphones.