You Can Play ‘Control’ on the Nintendo Switch Now but Only via the Cloud

Nintendo’s latest Direct Mini: Partner Showcase revealed that the award-winning game Control, from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games, will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch. There is a catch, however; you’ll need your Nintendo account to access cloud storage and “a persistent high-speed internet connection” in order to play Control Ultimate Edition—Cloud Version.

That’s not all, though. If your internet connection stumbles at all, the game will disconnect shortly thereafter. And you’ll be required to use the free launcher application to test your connection, which will need to hold for five minutes in order to pass. Oh, and you’ll also need to purchase an Access Pass, which costs $39.99.

This is…a lot of fuss, but it could be the workaround for the Switch’s lower-end hardware. However, if you’ve ever played Control, you know that the game is worth the fuss. The third-person action-adventure game is visually and creatively stunning, and its story-driven supernatural plot is full of mysteries and, you guessed it, a fight for control.

Control Ultimate Edition—Cloud Edition wasn’t the only news from the surprise Direct Mini. HITMAN 3—CLOUD VERSION was also announced (with the same prerequisites as Control). The showcase also revealed Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, and Part Time UFO, Surviving the Aftermath, Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition, Griftlanes: Nintendo Switch Edition, Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (with a playable demo now available), and more details for Bravely Default II.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe drops October 30, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on November 20, Immortal Fenyx Rising on December 3, and Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light on December 4. And many of the newly-announced Nintendo Switch games are releasing in spring and summer of 2021.