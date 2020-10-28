AMD’s Powerful New Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Start at $579

AMD unveiled three new graphics card today in its Radeon RX 6000 series, and the company clearly wants to take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series. But with great power comes great responsibility price tags. The Radeon RX 6800 starts at $579, and the price only goes up from there.

If you’re a gamer, these graphics cards should cause you to perk up. All three cards are based on the same RDNA 2 technology found in the Xbox Series X and PS5, the new console kings due out soon.

The cheapest Radeon RX 6800 aims to take on the Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti, and admittedly slightly older card. It features 16 GBs of GDDR6 memory, 60 compute units, 2105Mhz boost clock, a 1815Mhz base clock, and16.17 teraflops of GPU performance. According to AMD, it outperforms the RTX 2080 Ti in limited testing.

Stepping up from there is the $649 Radeon RX 6800 XT. AMD compared it to the Nvidia RTX 3080, and once again promised it matched or exceeded that card’s performance for $50 less. The card has 16 GBs of GDDR6 memory, 72 compute units, a 2015Mhz base clock, a 2250Mhz boost clock, and 20.74 teraflops of GPU performance.

Finally, for anyone with Superhero Aspirations (and wallets), there’s the $999 RX 6900 XT, which AMD claims beats the Nvidia RTX 3090 in testing. While the Nvidia card has 24 GBs of RAM, the Radeon has 16 GBs of RAM, along with 80 compute units, a 2015Mhz base clock, a 2250Mhz boost clock, and 23.04 teraflops of GPU performance. It’s a powerful card, though it doesn’t compete as well in AMD’s testing as the other cards did with their equivalents.

Regardless of the graphics card you choose, you’ll get a 2.5 slot design, regular PCIe connections, and a triple-fan system to cool the cards. AMD promises its Infinity Cache design will provide more power efficiency, allowing the cards to compete with other offerings that have more RAM or newer RAM modules. As always, real-world tests will give us the truth on the matter.

If you do opt for one of the RX 6000 Series cards, you’ll get access to AMD’s new “Rage Mode,” which amounts to one-click overclocking. And the cards come with accelerated ray tracing as well as all high-end cards should in 2020.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will hit stores on November 18, and the Radeon RX 6900 XT will arrive on December 8.