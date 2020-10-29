X
The LG K92 is America’s Cheapest 5G Phone Yet at Just $360

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
It seems like 5G capability is reaching further and further into the budget category each week. LG’s latest phone is the K92 5G, a honking 6.7-inch midrange offering. It’s coming to AT&T, Cricket Wireless on November 6, and US Cellular “shortly” according to the press release announcement. The retail price is as low as $359.99, the cheapest yet for a 5G-capable phone in the US.

As a midrange offering, the K92 is pretty compelling. It’s using a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, a respectable 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage plus a MicroSD card slot, and the popular slim-bezels-and-hole-punch-camera combo. The rear cameras might be its most impressive spec, as thee are four of them: 64MP main shooter, 5MP ultrawide, plus two extra 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The front-facing cam is no slouch either at 16MP.

The battery is 4000mah—big, but not unbelievable for a phone this size—and it’s also packing a fingerprint reader in the power button, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.1. There’s no word of more exotic extras like water resistance or wireless charging, but it is running Android 10.

Source: PR Newswire

