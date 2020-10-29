The LG K92 is America’s Cheapest 5G Phone Yet at Just $360

It seems like 5G capability is reaching further and further into the budget category each week. LG’s latest phone is the K92 5G, a honking 6.7-inch midrange offering. It’s coming to AT&T, Cricket Wireless on November 6, and US Cellular “shortly” according to the press release announcement. The retail price is as low as $359.99, the cheapest yet for a 5G-capable phone in the US.

As a midrange offering, the K92 is pretty compelling. It’s using a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, a respectable 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage plus a MicroSD card slot, and the popular slim-bezels-and-hole-punch-camera combo. The rear cameras might be its most impressive spec, as thee are four of them: 64MP main shooter, 5MP ultrawide, plus two extra 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The front-facing cam is no slouch either at 16MP.

The battery is 4000mah—big, but not unbelievable for a phone this size—and it’s also packing a fingerprint reader in the power button, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.1. There’s no word of more exotic extras like water resistance or wireless charging, but it is running Android 10.