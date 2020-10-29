X
Popular Searches

Android 11 Arrives on Raspberry Pi 4 via OmniROM (With a Few Quirks)

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo off the Raspberry Pi Model 4 B and the Android 11 logo.
Raspberry Pi Foundation

Just weeks after the public launch of Android 11, the flashy mobile OS is running on Raspberry Pi 4 in the form of OmniROM. It’s an impressive port, designed by maxwen of XDA-Developers and available for download today. And to our surprise, the OmniROM port works surprisingly well and has just a handful of broken features.

The hacker-friendly Raspberry Pi platform isn’t designed to work with Android. Weird, right? Developers have to piece together loose ends and create wrappers from scratch to get everything working, and even then, some stuff just won’t fly. That’s why this port of Android 11 to the Pi 4 is so impressive. It’s stable, and the majority of Android features run just fine.

That said, OmniROM doesn’t support features like accelerated video playback or screencast. It’s stuck in “tablet mode” instead of Android TV mode, and some graphics issues crop up as Mesa support for V3D is still a work in progress. We’re far away from a perfect Android 11 experience on Raspberry Pi, and most people are better off buying a pre-made Android TV streaming box like NVIDIA SHIELD.

OmniROM is updated weekly and works with standard GApps packages, although you can opt for the MicroG variant for a de-Googled experience. OmniROM supports both USB and microSD booting through a tweakable config.txt file, which you can read about while downloading OmniROM through maxwen’s XDA-Developers forum post.

Download OmniROM

Source: maxwen at XDA-Developers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Printer Stand - Under Desk Printer Stand with Cable Management & Storage Drawers, Height Adjustable Printer Desk with 4 Wheels & Lock Mechanism for Mini 3D Printer by HUANUO
465 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
353 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
264 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
141 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
118 people were interested in this!

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
114 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
100 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
84 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with iPhone & Android - Built-in Microphone, Long Battery Life - Rain & Water Resistant
69 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
62 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular