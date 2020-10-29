X
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armor Tag Team to Create True Wireless Earbuds

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Dwayne Johnson wearing a set of true wireless earbuds.
Under Armor

Not long ago, Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) and Under Armor partnered together to release a fashionable line of exercise gear dubbed Project Rock. And every good workout needs good music to motivate you, so it’s only natural that the partnership is back with a pair of wireless earbuds. And this time, JBL stepped into help too. Dubbed Project Rock True Wireless X, the $200 earbuds are up for sale today.

If you’re going to exercise with Project Rock True Wireless X earbuds in, you can’t worry about sweat and water issues. So it’s good to know the buds landed an IPX7 rating, which should be more than enough to stand up to a sweaty workout.

The buds also have passive noise cancellation (sorry, no Active Noise Cancelling here), 10 hours of battery life, and a case that provide another 40 hours of use. Thankfully they keep up with modern standards too, which includes a USB-C port for recharge, Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connections, and “Bionic Hearing.”

“Bionic Hearing” lets you hear people around you with a quick touch of the earbuds, similar to Apple’s transparency mode. The eartips are also antibacterial, which sounds like a bonus for buds you use while sweating profusely.

If you’re wondering how they sound, the answer is likely “pretty good.” Under Armor turned to JBL to help with that aspect. As the companies explain it, the earbuds are “tuned for sport with rich bass to crush your workout.” JBL calls the sound profile “Rock Tuned” and also refers to them as JBL Charged Sound.

You can pick up a pair of Project Rock True Wireless X for $200 today on Under Armor’s site.

Buy on Under Armor

via InputMag

