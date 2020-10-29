X
Anker’s New ‘Solar’ Line of Projectors are Powered by Android TV

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
Anker

Anker has been creating projectors powered by Android TV for years, and its two latest projectors—the Anker Nebula Series—are also powered by the Google platform. Both projectors launched this week in the United States and are now available to purchase on Amazon.

Both the Anker Nebula Solar ($519) and the Anker Nebula Solar Portable ($599) offer 1080p FHD video quality with HDR10 up to 120-inches, and support Dolby Digital Plus. They also have the standard features you’d expect a mid-range projector to have, like autofocus, keystone focus, digital zoom, HDMI and USB-A ports, crystal-clear dual 3W speakers, and a built-in stand.

The Solar Portable has a 20,000 mAh rechargeable battery, which is good for up to three hours of cord-free playback, but it can charge via USB-C as needed. The Nebula Solar does not have a battery.

Both projectors also come with Android TV, which uses 2 GB of RAM to run it. Android TV 9 offers over 5,000 apps to find something to watch on, including favorites like Hulu, YouTube, Twitch, and more, so you’ll never have to worry about finding something to watch again.

Anker Nebula Solar

Anker Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-in Stand, Autofocus, Keystone Correction, Digital Zoom, Screen Mirroring for Phones

The Anker Nebula Solar offers 1080p FHD video up to 120 inches, and is perfect for your home theater.

   Shop Now   

$519.99
More offers

Anker Nebula Solar Portable

Nebula Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-In Stand, Autofocus, 3-Hour Battery Life, Keystone Correction, and Digital Zoom

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector offers FHD video playback in your home theater or anywhere you take it.

   Shop Now   

$599.99
More offers

via 9to5Google

