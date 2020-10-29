Elgato’s EpocCam Acquisition Lets You Use Your Smartphone as Your Webcam

Elgato, a Corsair brand known for its content creation equipment, recently acquired smartphone video app EpocCam. The app lets you turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless high-definition webcam for your macOS or Windows computer. It works seamlessly with popular apps like Google Meet, Skype, OBS Studio, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom for streaming, chatting, and recording.

“Even 5 year old phones like the iPhone 6S look better than the majority of USB webcams,” said Elgato General Manager and Corsair Vice President Julian Fest on Twitter. “Quality aside—using EpocCam opens up new possibilities. Because it can send video to any desktop app of your choice wirelessly, it is now easier than ever to give your viewers a new angle,” he added.

The acquisition means EpocCam drivers will be installed on your computer, so your phone automatically shows up as a webcam option in video chat and streaming apps. Once you download the app and install the drivers on your computer, all you’ll to do then is connect your phone to your computer via Wi-Fi or USB, then set EpocCam as the webcam on it.

The app also allow users to get things like ultra wide angle videos in high definition, manual focus, vibrant HDR colors depth sensing for a virtual green screen, and other benefits depending on your phone’s specs.

Elgato has relaunched the EpocCam app for iOS in the Apple App store, with a new digital presence and user experience. The app has also been integrated into Elgato’s ecosystem of content creation tools.