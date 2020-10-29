X
Popular Searches

Elgato’s EpocCam Acquisition Lets You Use Your Smartphone as Your Webcam

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Elgato EpocCam acquisition for using smartphone as webcam for content creation
Elgato

Elgato, a Corsair brand known for its content creation equipment, recently acquired smartphone video app EpocCam. The app lets you turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless high-definition webcam for your macOS or Windows computer. It works seamlessly with popular apps like Google Meet, Skype, OBS Studio, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom for streaming, chatting, and recording.

“Even 5 year old phones like the iPhone 6S look better than the majority of USB webcams,” said Elgato General Manager and Corsair Vice President Julian Fest on Twitter. “Quality aside—using EpocCam opens up new possibilities. Because it can send video to any desktop app of your choice wirelessly, it is now easier than ever to give your viewers a new angle,” he added.

The acquisition means EpocCam drivers will be installed on your computer, so your phone automatically shows up as a webcam option in video chat and streaming apps. Once you download the app and install the drivers on your computer, all you’ll to do then is connect your phone to your computer via Wi-Fi or USB, then set EpocCam as the webcam on it.

The app also allow users to get things like ultra wide angle videos in high definition, manual focus, vibrant HDR colors depth sensing for a virtual green screen, and other benefits depending on your phone’s specs. 

Elgato has relaunched the EpocCam app for iOS in the Apple App store, with a new digital presence and user experience. The app has also been integrated into Elgato’s ecosystem of content creation tools.

Source: Corsair

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Printer Stand - Under Desk Printer Stand with Cable Management & Storage Drawers, Height Adjustable Printer Desk with 4 Wheels & Lock Mechanism for Mini 3D Printer by HUANUO
468 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
367 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
264 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
141 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
116 people were interested in this!

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
100 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
84 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with iPhone & Android - Built-in Microphone, Long Battery Life - Rain & Water Resistant
69 people were interested in this!

The Writer's Glove - Thin, Warm Gloves for Typing - Standard Edition (S)
62 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular