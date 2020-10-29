X
You’ll Soon Gain Access to a VPN if You Pay for 2 TB or More for Google One

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
If you are currently paying for the 2 TB plan on Google One, you’ll soon get a bonus new feature without a price hike. Google is announcing a new VPN by Google One service that will come included with your plan. The 2 TB plan is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

The company is also rolling out Pro Sessions by Google One to give you one-on-one help to learn more about VPNs and how to stay safe while browsing the web. If you share that storage plan with a family, every family member will also gain access to the VPN for no additional cost.

VPN by Google One is rolling out to Android users in the United States in the coming weeks. Support for iOS, Windows, and Mac will be available “in the coming months.” Pro Sessions by Google One is launching in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Google One offers a wide range of storage tiers starting at $1.99 a month for 100 GB of storage, all the way up to an insane $299.99 a month for 300 TB. The cloud service lets you practically back up anything you want to the cloud, including your Android phone, as long as you have the free space for it.

Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

