Apple One Omnibus Subscription Available Today, Starting at $15 a Month

The future is services. At least that’s the way the tech industry seems to be heading: less focus on individual devices, and more on ecosystems and ongoing subscriptions. Apple has a few of them: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud. Starting today, you can bundle all of them and save, well, a bundle, with the Apple One plan.

The individual Apple One plan is $14.95 a month, which includes Apple Music’s premium selection, Apple TV+’s streaming TV and movie library, a selection of high-quality games on your phone, tablet, and TV with Apple Arcade, and 50GB of Apple iCloud storage. It saves you $6 a month versus buying all of those services separately.

If you go for the family plan, you can share all of that among six users for $20 a month, boosting the shared iCloud storage to 200GB. That’s an $8 savings over separate purchases. The top tier of Apple One is Premiere, with six users, two terabytes of iCloud storage, and bonus access to Apple News+, in addition to Apple Fitness+ when it launches later this year.

Apple One should be available for subscription on on the App Store later today.