X
Popular Searches

‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Gets an Awesomely Animated ‘Spider-Verse’ Suit

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshot
Sony

Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best animated movies of the last few years. It was so good and so popular that it’s probably why the young web-swinger it focuses on, Miles Morales, was included in the also-excellent Spider-Man PS4 game. The sequel focuses on Miles, and includes a wonderful outfit from the Spider-Verse movie.

But the animated Spidey suit doesn’t just look like the younger, more lithe Miles from the movie, it moves like him, too. See, one of the most innovative parts of the movie’s animation was how different characters moved differently in the same scene, allowing the animators to subvert the medium itself in order to express the story through motion. It’s a bit technical, but here’s a good breakdown of how Into the Spider-Verse shattered decades of animation norms to make something unique.

The Spider-Verse suit in the new Miles Morales game takes inspiration from that. It eschews the silky-smooth animation of other AAA games to give Miles a stilted, stuttering look, evoking both traditional 2D animation and staggered comic book panels. Other visual touches abound: the suit’s halftone pixel shading, the 60s Batman-style visual “pow!” pop-ups as punches land, the slightly unsure, flailing motions of this new and inexperienced Spider-Man. It all combines in a wonderfully cohesive way.

I only wish the rest of the game world got a similar makeover. It’s weird to see New York and its occupants done up in the typical realistic visuals and animations, and Spidey stilted and with cartoon proportions. A cel-shaded filter, like the one applied to the old-fashioned animated suit from the first game, would go a long way here.

Miles Morales players will be able to unlock the Into the Spider-Verse suit by playing through the game’s story, but those who pre-order the game can get access to it right away. Playing through the game as the wonderful-looking hero of the movie might just make a pre-order worth it for a lot of fans. Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases November 12th, the same day as the PlayStation 5. It will also be available for the PS4.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
522 people were interested in this!

Printer Stand - Under Desk Printer Stand with Cable Management & Storage Drawers, Height Adjustable Printer Desk with 4 Wheels & Lock Mechanism for Mini 3D Printer by HUANUO
491 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
266 people were interested in this!

Anker Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-in Stand, Autofocus, Keystone Correction, Digital Zoom, Screen Mirroring for Phones
116 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
115 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
94 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
88 people were interested in this!

Nebula Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-In Stand, Autofocus, 3-Hour Battery Life, Keystone Correction, and Digital Zoom
80 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with iPhone & Android - Built-in Microphone, Long Battery Life - Rain & Water Resistant
70 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
58 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular