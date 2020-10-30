Train You in The Force, Yoda Will in ”Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’

Arguably one of the best reasons to own a VR headset is to play Vader Immortal. The game puts you deep into the Star Wars universe, and staring up at Darth Vader’s towering figure is a humbling moment. It’s starting to look like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will follow in its footsteps, only this time you’ll look down at Yoda.

We’ve known that Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB was working on a new Star Wars VR game for awhile and that you’d take control of a new character named Ady Sun’Zee. But beyond that, we didn’t know much.

As the name implies, the game takes inspiration from Disney’s Star Wars attraction at its theme parks, Galaxy’s Edge. Now in a new trailer released by ILMxLAB, we know a little bit more.

The game uses a framing narrative set in the time of the First Order; you’ll visit the planet Batuu (where the Disney theme park claims to be) and run small missions to help a local bartender, and even meet up with R2D2 and C3P0.

But the real narrative action seems to come from a bartender; he’ll tell you the story of an ancient Jedi temple filled with a mysterious evil. That’s where Ady Sun’Zee and Yoda come into play. That portion of the story is set hundreds of years before the events of Phantom Menace, as the two characters explore and ancient and abandoned Jedi Temple.

It looks like Ady Sun’Zee is a padawan, and you’ll get a chance to use the force and swing lightsabers. Much like Vader Immortal, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will come out in multiple episodes. The first part, with Yoda and Ady Sun’Zee, will release November 19 on Oculus Quest. Part two will arrive in early 2021, and ILMxLAB hinted additional installments might follow.