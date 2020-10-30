The LG Wing 5G is Coming to T-Mobile on November 6

T-Mobile just announced that the LG Wing 5G smartphone is coming to the carrier on November 6. Because the phone’s main screen swivels out to a T-shape, T-Mobile is offering customers a free second LG Wing after 24 monthly bill credits after buying their first one, without needing to trade in a device or add another line.

The fun phone is perfectly primed to join T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. The carrier says it has a “massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz),” and that it has seen the average download speeds of its 5G network clock in at around 300 Mbps and peak at nearly 1 Gbps. T-Mobile recently announced that its mid-band 5G has nearly doubled and now reaches nearly 410 towns and cities across the United States.

The LG Wing has a unique form factor. Its 6.8-inch FHD + P-OLED FullVision screen swivels out to reveal another smaller screen underneath—a 3.9-inch G-OLED. The phone has three rear cameras and a front-facing pop-up camera. Its 4,000 mAh battery should be able to keep up with you all day without fully draining, and its in-display fingerprint sensor helps it maintain a sleek profile. It comes in two colors: Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky.

The LG Wing 5G is also coming to AT&T on November 6. It will be available for purchase at T-Mobile on November 6 for $41.67 per month or for its full retail price of $999.99.