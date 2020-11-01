‘Fall Guys’ Terrifying Godzilla Skin Rises From the Depths November 3rd

When mankind falls in conflict with nature, monsters are born. That’s right, Fall Guys is in cahoots with Godzilla, the sacred beast of the apocalypse. Players have the opportunity to buy a limited-edition Godzilla skin November 3rd for 10 crowns, so you better start saving now!

This isn’t the first time that Fall Guys has featured a crossover skin. Preorders for the game came with a Half Life skin, and a recent Sonic the Hedgehog skin allowed Fall Guys players to celebrate Sega’s 60th anniversary as the Blue Blur.

The upcoming Godzilla skin launches November 3rd, which just happens to be Godzilla’s 66th birthday. “Godzilla Day” is a big deal, especially in Japan, where people meet in Godzilla Square to celebrate mankind’s greatest monstrosity. (And yes, Godzilla Day falls the same day as Election Day.)

If you want to buy the Godzilla skin, then you better save up some crowns. Mediatonic says that the limited edition skin costs 10 crowns, which you earn by winning games or leveling up. If you’re like me and you’ve never won a round of Fall Guys, then prepare to spend an afternoon playing back-to-back games.