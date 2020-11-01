X
Popular Searches

‘Fall Guys’ Terrifying Godzilla Skin Rises From the Depths November 3rd

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the 'Fall Guys' Godzilla skin. It's adorable.
Mediatonic

When mankind falls in conflict with nature, monsters are born. That’s right, Fall Guys is in cahoots with Godzilla, the sacred beast of the apocalypse. Players have the opportunity to buy a limited-edition Godzilla skin November 3rd for 10 crowns, so you better start saving now!

This isn’t the first time that Fall Guys has featured a crossover skin. Preorders for the game came with a Half Life skin, and a recent Sonic the Hedgehog skin allowed Fall Guys players to celebrate Sega’s 60th anniversary as the Blue Blur.

The upcoming Godzilla skin launches November 3rd, which just happens to be Godzilla’s 66th birthday. “Godzilla Day” is a big deal, especially in Japan, where people meet in Godzilla Square to celebrate mankind’s greatest monstrosity. (And yes, Godzilla Day falls the same day as Election Day.)

If you want to buy the Godzilla skin, then you better save up some crowns. Mediatonic says that the limited edition skin costs 10 crowns, which you earn by winning games or leveling up. If you’re like me and you’ve never won a round of Fall Guys, then prepare to spend an afternoon playing back-to-back games.

Source: Mediatonic via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Panasonic Men’s Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System, Wet Dry Hypoallergenic High-Performance Dual Edge Blade - ER-GN70-K, Black
594 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
582 people were interested in this!

Anker Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-in Stand, Autofocus, Keystone Correction, Digital Zoom, Screen Mirroring for Phones
160 people were interested in this!

Nebula Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-In Stand, Autofocus, 3-Hour Battery Life, Keystone Correction, and Digital Zoom
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
92 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
77 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller - Iphone, iPad, Apple TV - 40+ Hour Battery Life - Mfi Certified - Supports Fortnite Mobile
50 people were interested in this!

Printer Stand - Under Desk Printer Stand with Cable Management & Storage Drawers, Height Adjustable Printer Desk with 4 Wheels & Lock Mechanism for Mini 3D Printer by HUANUO
49 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
47 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
46 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular