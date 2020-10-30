X
Cancel Your Weekend Plans, ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Is Now on Disney+

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Mandalorain on a speeder bike, with the Child in a cargo container.
Disney

Arguably, one of the most successful facets of the Disney+ launch was The Mandalorian. It’s nearly everything we love about Star Wars packed into a tightly written show. You get familiar lore, characters, and that space western feel. Oh and the only thing we really care about, Baby Yoda. And now, after far too long a wait, Season 2 has arrived. Here’s everything you need to know.

A Quick Recap

When we last left off with Mando (Pedro Pascal), he spent the season capturing the Child, giving him up, rescuing him, and then fleeing to safety. The Child, often called Baby Yoda, is a member of Yoda’s unnamed race, and though he is 50 years old, he acts like a toddler.

Imperial Agent Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) wants the Child for reasons unknown (though easy to imagine), and trapped Mando, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) in a bunker.

They narrowly escaped, thanks to the help of an assassin droid, IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi). And now, Mando is tasked to “search the galaxy for the home [The Child] to deliver it to a race of enemy sorcerers.” Until he can, he’s now the Child’s adoptive father. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) even gave him a new jetpack to help with the journey.

But he’s not the only one with cool gadgets, as Moff Gideon revealed he has the Dark Saber, a black scimitar-like lightsaber. Where or how he got it isn’t clear. It doesn’t show up in early trailers either.

When to Watch the Show

The Mandalorian walking down a dark and dirty city.
Disney

Unlike some streaming services shows, seasons two of The Mandalorian doesn’t post all at once. Instead, it will come out in phases, starting with episode one today. After today, new episodes will post Fridays “shortly after” midnight PST.

 Here’s the current schedule:

  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 1: Oct. 30
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2: Nov. 6
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3: Nov. 13
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4: Nov. 20
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5: Nov. 27
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6: Dec. 4
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 7: Dec. 11
  • The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8: Dec. 18

So if you want, you can be the first to watch it as soon as episode posts early in the morning. Just remember, only the vilest of Sith posts spoilers before everyone has had a reasonable chance to check out an episode. Instead, treat your friends as foundlings—with care and respect for a spoiler-free life. This is the Way.

