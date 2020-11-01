X
Qualcomm Want to Marry Mesh with Wi-Fi 6 to Make Your Home Internet Suck Less

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
As more adults transition to working from home and kids transition to at-home learning, it is more important than ever to have a fast Wi-Fi connection at home. And as many have experienced, their current setup isn’t that great. Qualcomm’s latest solution aims to solve this by combining mesh networking with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 6E standards.

The company plans to blend the latest Wi-Fi technology to create a platform that provides “corner-to-corner Gigabit wireless performance.” Qualcomm claims that the ongoing pandemic has accelerated its product development.

The Immersive Home Platform makes use of both Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to better combat congestion and boost performance. Compared to its current mesh setup, the new platform is able to deliver up to two and a half times more throughput per watt, which should reduce overall heat from your router.

The company says that the platform will enable more cost-effective mesh systems as well, targeting “low consumer price points.” You should also expect mesh nodes small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

Manufacturers will have four product tiers to choose from when implementing the new platform into their products. It’s unclear when you’ll be able to see or purchase products built on the Immersive Home Platform, but they’ll seriously boost your Wi-Fi experience when they do become available.

Source: Qualcomm via Engadget

Peter Cao
Recently Popular