You Can Now Buy Vizio’s $1,000 Elevate Soundbar at Best Buy

Vizio is making its Elevate soundbar available at Best Buy. The 5.1.4 system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and was announced back in January of this year. The soundbar’s “Adaptive Height Speakers” rotate automatically to deliver a truly immersive surround sound experience. It retails for $999.99, but can sometimes be found on sale for less.

Vizio says that the Elevate focuses on “clearer dialogue and fuller, richer sound” and a “wider soundstage.” The bar also comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for “thunderous bass.” You’ll get a total of 18-high performance speakers that consists of two-way left, center, and right front speakers, a separate tweeter, dual-midbass drivers, and passive radiators. This equates to about 107dB of output.

The Elevate includes all the latest tech including support for both ARC and eARC, Bluetooth, and Chromecast. And eARC is especially important as this allows the bar to pass back lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to your TV without needing to connect all of your devices directly to the soundbar. It’s worth noting that both your soundbar and your TV need to support eARC for this to work. If your TV is more than 1-2 years old, it’s likely it only supports ARC and not eARC.

And if you have either of the latest Vizio 55- or 65-inch OLED TVs, the soundbar will seamlessly dock to your TV’s base, creating an aesthetically appealing wall-mounted TV.

Dolby Atmos enables object-based surround sound by placing sounds in 3D space, creating a truly immersive surround sound experience.