The $70 Raspberry Pi 400 Packs a Computer Into a Keyboard

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Raspberry Pi keyboard plugged into a monitor
Raspberry Pi Foundation

The $40 Raspberry Pi 4 packs nearly enough power to take the place of a legacy computer. But it’s missing components you need, like a keyboard. Now the Raspberry Pi 400 takes care of that by shoving a Raspberry Pi inside a keyboard for just $70. A full computer kit with all the cables you need will set you back $100.

At first glance, you might mistake the Raspberry Pi 400 for the company’s existing Raspberry Pi keyboard. That’s no mistake, as the keyboard was the beginning of the process to create the latest Raspberry Pi.

According to The Verge, Raspberry Pi’s Founder, Ebon Upton, admits “keen-eyed observers would have seen hints about the Pi 400’s development hidden inside its standalone keyboard, which has a slightly unnecessary amount of empty space inside it where the Pi 400’s computer innards now sit.”

The computer inside the Raspberry Pi 400 is very similar to the Raspberry Pi 4. It uses a slightly more powerful 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A72 CPU and has 4 GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. One of the most famous aspects of Raspberry Pi is the accessible 40-pin GPIO header, and you don’t lose that with the Pi 400.

The backside of the Raspberry Pi 400, showing its ports.
Raspberry Pi Foundation

 

You’ll find it on the far side of the keyboard, along with two micro HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports along with one USB 2.0 port, the aforementioned ethernet port, and USB-C for power. The keyboard comes in UK and US English Spanish, French, German, and Italian layouts. And the Raspberry Pi promises more options to come.

A Raspberry Pi 400, along with a mouse, microSD car, micro HDMI cord, power supply, and beginner's guide.
The Raspberry Pi 400 Kit comes with everything shown here. Raspberry Pi Foundation

Speaking of options, Upton acknowledges that the white and pink color scheme may not be to everyone’s liking. He tells The Verge that the company is “going to need to make it in gray and black and it’s going to break our hearts.”

You can buy the Raspberry Pi 400 today as a standalone product for $70. You’ll need to source your own mouse, charger, MicroSD card, and micro HDMI to HDMI cable in that scenario. If you’d rather get all that with Raspbian OS preloaded and a beginner’s guide, you can pick up the Raspberry Pi 400 Kit for $100.

Both are on sale starting today through official resellers.

Buy Raspberry Pi 400
Buy Raspberry Pi Complete Kit

Source: Raspberry Pi via The Verge

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
