X
Popular Searches

Sony Reportedly Shuts Down Sales of Custom PS5 Body Panels

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Multi-colored PS5 consoles.
Sony

A few weeks ago Sony did a very YouTube thing: disassembling its own PlayStation 5 for the world to see. Gamers got excited about how easy it was to remove those big white covers on the PS5, and started designing their own decorative replacements. Apparently Sony doesn’t like that: the company has allegedly strong-armed a prospective seller into dropping the covers.

The owners of “CustomizeMyPlates.com” told Video Game Chronicle that Sony lawyers have instructed them not to manufacture or sell custom-colored replacements for those big white plastic panels on the PS5 body, arguing that doing so would violate Sony’s intellectual property. The company first got on Sony’s radar for its URL, formerly “PlateStation5.com,” but eventually decided to put the kaibosh on the entire product line.

PS5 teardown video screenshot: engineer holds plastic cover above console.
The PS5’s large plastic covers can be quickly removed without tools. Sony

CustomizeMyPlates.com is now only selling vinyl covers for the PS5 and its accessories, a product niche that’s been going strong for decades and doesn’t represent any real innovation.

Some have speculated that the easy-to-remove panels on the PS5 were intentionally designed so that Sony itself could sell replacements, perhaps a cheaper alternative to the many game-specific special editions that consoles get over their lifetime. If Sony’s hoping to shut down sales of third-party covers everywhere, it has a hard row to hoe: Chinese manufacturers and independent sellers on marketplaces like Etsy are sure to give it a shot, no matter what the lawyers say.

Source: Video Game Chronicle via TheGamer

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Panasonic Men’s Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System, Wet Dry Hypoallergenic High-Performance Dual Edge Blade - ER-GN70-K, Black
331 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
79 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
75 people were interested in this!

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus Screen Protector - Made for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR - Case Friendly Screen - Impact & Scratch Protection
73 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
62 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
54 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
52 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger, AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger for New iPhone/Macbook Pro with GaNFast Technology, PD Charger and USB C Wall Charger for Macbook Pro 13"/15",iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPad Pro 2020,Switch
51 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular