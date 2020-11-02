X
Popular Searches

Save 20% on LEGO ‘Super Mario’ Expansion Sets at Amazon

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the LEGO 'Super Mario' Whomp and Yoshi Expansion Sets.
LEGO

LEGO’s ultra-popular Super Mario play set brings everybody’s favorite plumber to the real world, with customizable levels, obstacles, and goals. Now, just in time for Christmas, Amazon is selling most LEGO Mario add-on sets at a 20% discount. Each expansion set includes a new location from the Super Mario series, along with essential characters like Yoshi and Toad.

Here are the LEGO Super Mario sets discounted by Amazon today:

These discounted expansion kits do not include the LEGO Mario figurine that’s required for gameplay. For that’s you’ll need to buy the core LEGO Mario kit, which remains at the full price of $60. Still, now’s a good time to grab the main LEGO Mario set and a few expansion kits while Amazon is running a rare discount.

Buy LEGO Mario Expansion Sets

Source: Amazon via Kinja Deals

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Panasonic Men’s Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System, Wet Dry Hypoallergenic High-Performance Dual Edge Blade - ER-GN70-K, Black
331 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
79 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
75 people were interested in this!

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus Screen Protector - Made for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR - Case Friendly Screen - Impact & Scratch Protection
73 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
62 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
54 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
52 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger, AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger for New iPhone/Macbook Pro with GaNFast Technology, PD Charger and USB C Wall Charger for Macbook Pro 13"/15",iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPad Pro 2020,Switch
51 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular