OnePlus’ Special Cyberpunk 2077 8T Is Now Available to Purchase in China

OnePlus has debuted a special Cyberpunk 2077 edition of its 8T smartphone, despite the game itself being delayed until next year. It features a custom design based on the upcoming game and will only be available to purchase in China. Pre-orders begin today.

This edition sports a yellow accent with a speckled black colorway and the game’s logo is present on the back of the phone near the bottom. The camera housing spans the entire width of the phone, making the entire top slightly raised from the rest of the body. This means that existing 8T cases won’t work with the Cyberpunk 2077 edition. You’ll also get a few slight design tweaks in the software to reflect the game.

The OnePlus 8T is an overall fantastic phone for a great price. It features a 6.5-inch 1080p 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of base storage, and a great 4,500 mAh battery. Not to mention, you’ll get decent cameras and incredibly fast charging with its included 65W warp charger, which will get you from 0-100% in less than an hour.

The Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the OnePlus 8T will retail for ¥3,999.