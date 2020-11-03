Your Next Amazon Order Might Come in a Limited Edition ‘Super Mario’ Box

To celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary, Amazon is sending out random orders in limited edition Mario boxes throughout November. Nintendo announced the partnership on its website’s Mario Missions tab and now offers 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points to users who visit Amazon’s Mario Anniversary splash page.

Amazon uses its Mario boxes “randomly, while supplies last.” In other words, ordering Nintendo games won’t increase your chances of getting a Mario box. Other Amazon promotions, like last year’s Taylor Swift-branded boxes, also ship randomly.

The Amazon-Nintendo partnership was announced through the My Nintendo Missions program, which prompts My Nintendo users to fulfill tasks and earn Platinum Points toward commemorative Super Mario Bros pins and a Mario Bros Sweepstakes. Visiting Amazon’s Mario Anniversary splash page earns you 100 My Nintendo platinum points, although a My Nintendo account is required to redeem the points.

Are you interested in Mario’s 35th-anniversary celebration? The Mario Anniversary splash page on Amazon lists all the new products released for Mario’s 35th anniversary, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and the yet-to-be-released Super Mario Game & Watch.