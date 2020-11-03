Oculus Stops Shipping Elite Strap Accessories to Investigate Quality Issues

The Oculus Quest 2 is already out, and we’d argue some of the first accessories you should buy for your unit are the Elite Strap or the Elite Strap with Battery. The Elite Strap makes a huge difference in putting on the VR headset comfortably. Unfortunately, it seems you’ll have a hard getting one as Facebook is delaying shipping out new units.

According to UploadVR, Facebook sent out emails to customers with outstanding preorders for either the Elite Strap and the Elite Strap with Battery. As the name implies, the two accessories are effectively the same, but the latter comes with a built-in battery to extend your VR playtime.

The email states:

We are reaching out to inform you that we won’t be able to ship your Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case by the estimated ship date. We are investigating some customer quality reports and while we believe this is affecting a very small percentage of Elite Strap accessories, it’s important to us that we’re always providing our customers with the highest-quality experience possible with our products, so we’ve temporarily paused on shipping inventory from our distribution centers while we look into this. If you would like to keep your order despite the shipping delay, please let us know by contacting Oculus Support. If you request that we keep your order and fill it later, you still have the right to cancel the order at any time before we ship it to you. The law requires that we automatically cancel your order and issue you a refund unless we hear from you or ship your order by 12/08/2020. If you do not want to wait, and would like to cancel your order for a full refund before then, you may do so from your account or by contacting Oculus Support. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any further questions, please contact Oculus Support.

And as suggested in the email, several reports have shown up on Reddit showing the Elite Strap snapping in half. The “strap” portions of the accessory are hard plastic, and it seems they’re buckling under the stress as the user tightens the strap. We have an Elite Strap at Review Geek and haven’t seen the problem yet. UploadVR notes it also hasn’t seen its Elite Straps snap either.

But Facebook’s email suggests it is taking the reports seriously and will investigate the cause of the issue before shipping out more units. It’s even offering refunds to anyone who doesn’t want to wait. If you visit the Oculus site today, you can’t order the Elite Strap or the Elite Strap with Battery. Both are listed as unavailable.

That only leaves the question of what the company will do for customers who already have Elite Straps if Facebook determines the problem comes down to a design defect. If and when we learn more, we’ll let you know.