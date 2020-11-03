After 650,000 Pre-Orders, Tesla Says it Will Revise the CyberTruck Design

An updated design for Tesla’s unique Cybertruck might be available for everyone to see in about a month, according to Elon Musk. That isn’t exactly a date set in stone, especially for a company that’s widely known for its delays, but it does mean that changes have been made to the Cybertruck since its debut nearly a year ago.

Any changes made to the polygonal vehicle will be slight, rather than major. “New design is better with many minor tweaks. Even the small details matter,” said Musk on Twitter. He has also stated that making the Cybertruck smaller won’t happen, and that even a 3% reduction in its size would make it too small. However, Tesla is open to making smaller trucks in the future, which will keep it in the race with other electric truck options.

The large proportions of the Cybertruck, and it’s angular vibe, are because it is formed from its nearly impenetrable cold-rolled steel exoskeleton. It’s windows weren’t quite as durable, however, which could be one of the changes being made to it. It will also need things like side mirrors, headlights, and other details in order to comply with federal regulations.

Normally, minor changes to an unrelease vehicle might not sound like a big deal. But changing the look of a vehicle (even if minor) in a public fashion is somewhat rare. And more importantly, but some estimates over Tesla took over 650,000 pre-orders for the CyberTruck. It’ll be interesting to see if those people still believe in the altered vision.