LEGO Could Make This Fan-Made ‘Spirited Away’ Set Official

The latest LEGO Ideas project to reach 10,000 supporters is based on Studio Ghibli’s beautiful animated film Spirited Away. Created by legotruman, the project is set in the award-winning movie’s iconic bath house and showcases eight unique rooms featured in memorable scenes throughout the movie. The set includes several characters from the movie as well.

With the 2,612-piece build, you’ll be able to help Kajima keep baths warm in the boiler room, have a rice-ball with Haku in a garden, encounter the Radish Spirit in the bath house elevator, ride dragon Haku through the sky, enter Yubaba’s office, revisit the iconic train scene with Chihiro and No Face, meet the grateful River Spirit, and join No Face’s big feast.

Every room can be separated from the main bath house, which makes for better accessibility and lets you enjoy a single scene on its own. The set also includes six brick-built characters, and three LEGO Minifigures, including Chihiro in T-shirt, Haku human form, Chihiro/Sen in uniform, Haku dragon form, Kajima, Yubaba, Radish Spirit, and two versions of No Face.

LEGO officially congratulated legotruman on November 2, and in doing so, pushed the idea forward from the Idea stage to the Review stage. LEGO’s official review board—which consists of designers, product managers, and other team members—will explore the idea and build concept models. If it passes that round, the team could then decide to officially develop and sell the product online and in its stores. Legotruman has had other LEGO Ideas projects reach 10,000 supporters, too, like LEGO Doggo and Vincent van Gogh: The Starry Night.