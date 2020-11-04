Arcade1Up’s Latest $500 Cabinet, “OutRun”, Will Race into Your Living Rooms

When it’s not working on electronic board game coffee tables, Arcade1Up rules the land of arcade replicas. Its latest entry is another team-up with Sega, and this time it’s a racer. The company announced it’s a $499.99 OutRun cabinet, complete with a sitdown bench so you can drive away in style.

When we talked about the games we want Arcade1Up to make, OutRun made the list, and there are good reasons why. The game is well regarded for its 3D-like effect, thanks to sprite shifting and fun music. SEGA experimented with hydraulic machines that turned you left and right as you played.

While we were hopeful Arcade1Up would take the suggestion, it wasn’t a sure thing. After all, the company hasn’t done a racer before, and while it does have a sitdown Star Wars unit with a flight yoke, that doesn’t call for gas and brake pedals.

But thankfully, Arcade1Up is going the extra mile and making its first true racing arcade. That includes a steering wheel, gear shift, and pedals. You’ll also get a few buttons on the machine: one for starting the game and three for controlling music. That’s an authentic touch since the original OutRun featured music controls.

And as can be expected with Arcade1up, the machine uses some of its more recent cabinet innovations, like a deck protector, light-up marquee, and 17-inch LCD screen. And of course, you won’t get just a single game.

The cabinet comes with OutRun, Turbo OutRun, OutRunners, and Power Drift. That last game is a kart racer from Sega and also joined in on the hydraulic rage in its original run. You won’t get hydraulics with the Arcade1Up replica, but that’s not surprising when the goal is an affordable machine you can bring home.

Interestingly, the official trailer for the OutRun cabinets shows a standup variant. But Arcade1Up didn’t announce pricing, availability, or details about it today. The video suggests it’ll come with a specialized riser that accommodates the pedals.

You can buy OutRun from Arcade1Up’s site for $499.99 today and it will ship in “early December.”