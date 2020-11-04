X
Popular Searches

Arcade1Up’s Latest $500 Cabinet, “OutRun”, Will Race into Your Living Rooms

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An Arcade1Up Out Run machine.
Arcade1Up

When it’s not working on electronic board game coffee tables, Arcade1Up rules the land of arcade replicas. Its latest entry is another team-up with Sega, and this time it’s a racer. The company announced it’s a $499.99 OutRun cabinet, complete with a sitdown bench so you can drive away in style.

When we talked about the games we want Arcade1Up to makeOutRun made the list, and there are good reasons why. The game is well regarded for its 3D-like effect, thanks to sprite shifting and fun music. SEGA experimented with hydraulic machines that turned you left and right as you played.

While we were hopeful Arcade1Up would take the suggestion, it wasn’t a sure thing. After all, the company hasn’t done a racer before, and while it does have a sitdown Star Wars unit with a flight yoke, that doesn’t call for gas and brake pedals.

But thankfully, Arcade1Up is going the extra mile and making its first true racing arcade. That includes a steering wheel, gear shift, and pedals. You’ll also get a few buttons on the machine: one for starting the game and three for controlling music. That’s an authentic touch since the original OutRun featured music controls.

 

An Out Run arcade machine with a separated bench.
Arcade1Up

And as can be expected with Arcade1up, the machine uses some of its more recent cabinet innovations, like a deck protector, light-up marquee, and 17-inch LCD screen. And of course, you won’t get just a single game.

The cabinet comes with OutRunTurbo OutRunOutRunners, and Power Drift. That last game is a kart racer from Sega and also joined in on the hydraulic rage in its original run. You won’t get hydraulics with the Arcade1Up replica, but that’s not surprising when the goal is an affordable machine you can bring home.

Interestingly, the official trailer for the OutRun cabinets shows a standup variant. But Arcade1Up didn’t announce pricing, availability, or details about it today. The video suggests it’ll come with a specialized riser that accommodates the pedals.

You can buy OutRun from Arcade1Up’s site for $499.99 today and it will ship in “early December.”

Buy on Arcade1Up
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Weather Stripping Noise Blocker Window Breeze Blocker Adjustable Door Sweeps 34inch Grey
643 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
544 people were interested in this!

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, 24-Hour Playtime, 66 ft Bluetooth Range, Built-in Mic. Perfect Portable Wireless Speaker for iPhone, Samsung and More
304 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
164 people were interested in this!

MOFT Invisible Slim Laptop Stand, Adhesive and Reusable, Adjustable Perfect Viewing Angles, Compatible with Laptops Up to 15.6", Starry Grey
115 people were interested in this!

iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount || Compatible with IPhone XS XR X Max Samsung S10 S9 + Smartphones | + Dual Car Charger
114 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
93 people were interested in this!

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player
91 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
79 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
73 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular