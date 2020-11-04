X
Spotify Now Works on an Apple Watch Without a Nearby iPhone

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Three Apple Watches with the Spotify app open.
Spotify

One of the best uses for a music streaming app is giving you something to listen to while exercising. But taking your bulky phone with you can be a pain if your running or cycling. Spotify has just the solution for you if you’re an Apple Watch fan. It can not play your music through your Watch without a nearby iPhone—as long as it has internet access.

While Spotify already had an Apple Watch app, it required a nearby iPhone. That’s not longer the case. Unfortunately, Spotify didn’t make offline listening possible through the Apple Watch yet. So, for now, you’ll either need access to Wi-Fi or an LTE version of Apple Watch. But as spotted by 9to5Mac, the new feature seems to be rolling out to users now.

Once you have the update, you can play Spotify music on your Apple Watch without connecting it to an iPhone. If you’re in a gym and have access to Wi-Fi, that’s perfect for leaving your phone locked away. And if you’re a runner and have an LTE Apple Watch, you’re good to go too.

It’s not clear how widely the update has rolled out yet, but more and more users are reporting seeing it. So if you don’t have the feature yet, check for updates. And if that doesn’t help, cross your fingers and hope it hits you soon.

via 9to5Mac

Recently Popular