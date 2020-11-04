X
Let’s Appreciate the Mechanical Marvel of Pinball, Courtesy of ‘The Slow Mo Guys’

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A screenshot of the Willy Wonka pinball machine used in The Slow Mo Guys' video.
The Slow Mo Guys

Pinball machines are a feat of engineering wizardry, with hundreds of parts that loudly slam together to keep the entertainment going. But don’t take my word for it—The Slow Mo Guys‘ newest video takes us under the glass to see how a pinball machine works in stunning slow motion.

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys narrates the video, taking you through each part of a Willy Wonka pinball machine and explaining how it works. Despite its modern digital sheen, the Willy Wonka machine relies on old-school mechanical parts that slam together (often violently) to produce the cacophony and lightning-fast action of pinball.

This video is a joy to watch, even if you aren’t a huge fan of pinball, engineering, technology, or any of that other nerdy stuff. The mechanics of pinball are sometimes majestic (but mostly brutal), and The Slow Mo Guys use of camera angles and lighting makes the tiny pinball parts feel unusually large and life-like. Of course, our writers love to watch The Slow Mo Guys, so maybe we’re a little biased.

Did The Slow Mo Guys‘ video bring back memories of pinball? Well, if you don’t have the money to buy your own machine, maybe you should bring back the classic 3D Pinball game that Gav mentions in his video. Microsoft 3D Pinball takes just seconds to download and works like a charm on modern machines.

Source: The Slow Mo Guys

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

