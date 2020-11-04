X
Google Says It’s Normal if Your Pixel 5 Display Separates From the Phone

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Pixel 5 on a blanket-like textured surface.
Google

Google’s latest budget-friendly flagship phone, the Pixel 5, is slowly making its way to users. We’ve already seen worrying reports that the device’s display seems to be lifting away from the device. Worse yet, our review unit exhibits the same issue. But don’t worry, Google says that’s normal. Wait, what?

Depending on the device in question, the separation issue can be a little or a lot. We have two units on hand, and one Pixel 5 has a small fingernail’s worth of gap in one section of the phone. But another shows the issue around the entire display.

A closeup of a Pixel 5 with a small gap in the screen connection to the phone.
The gap on one our units is pretty small. On the other, it’s much more pronounced. Michael Crider

Naturally, that leaves people worrying the problem may get worse or that it compromises the Pixel 5’s water resistance. But as spotted by Android Police, Google says the gap is a “normal part of the design of your Pixel.”

The statement comes from a Google representative posting in the company’s product forums. It says in full:

Hi Pixel Community,
We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.

So the good news is, according to Google, dust and water resistance aren’t something you’ll lose. The company seems to think it has tolerances tight enough to keep the gap from affecting the unit. It just affects your eyes as they look for a seamless phone.

If that bothers you, there’s an easy answer—-put a case on the phone. A protective case for your smartphone is usually a good idea, regardless of unsightly gaps.

Source: Google via Android Police

