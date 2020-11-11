Holiday 2020: The Best Gifts for Music Lovers

Whether you’re looking for a gift idea for the lifelong audiophile in your family or for the friend who just loves music, you’ll need something that’ll put a smile on their face. We’ve scoured the internet and rounded up a list of all the best Christmas gifts you can give the music lover in your life.

From cushy over-ear headphones and high-quality Bluetooth speakers to vinyl turntables and coffee table books about music, our list has all kinds of fun things that will appeal to music lovers of all varieties and, of course, to your holiday shopping budget as well.

Give ’em Something to Listen to: Spotify Premium Gift Card

A gift card for their favorite music streaming service is sure to brighten the day of the audiophile in your family. Gifts cards are available for all of the major music streaming services, but our favorite pick is Spotify. This $30 digital gift card will pay for Spotify premium for two or three years to come.

You can also opt to get a physical version of the gift card if you want, or choose a different amount, like $10, $60, or $99. And note that both versions of the gift card are only for Spotify Premium and don’t cover Spotify Family or Student plans.

All About that Sweet, Sweet Sound: Sony MDR7506 Over-Ear Headphones

For those wanting a really nice pair of over-ear headphones, it’s hard to beat anything made by Sony. We love Sony’s MDR7506 headphones. The company originally released them strictly for professional use in a recording studio, so you know they’re good. After all, there’s a reason the MDR7506 are still popular today: amazing sound and comfortable fit!

Want something a little more premium, and have a few extra bucks to spare?? Nothing beats Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. These bad boys have everything: active noise cancelation, audio upscaling, Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and a comfortable lightweight build. You can even pair them with multiple devices and take calls hands-free.

Either pair will surely delight every music fan you know.

For Listening on the Go: Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds

Earbuds are the smaller and more discreet alternative to headphones, as they fit right in your ears. But despite their small build, they manage to pack quite a punch when it comes to audio quality and other features. If this seems more your style, we heartily recommend the Jabra Elite 85t. With their exceptional audio quality and frequency response, they’ll make any music you play (and even your podcasts) sound amazing. Plus they work with your phone’s voice assistant.

The Jabra Elite 85t have active noise canceling and can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge. The included charging case brings that total up to 25 hours. Or, if you’re active (or just like to listen to music when you work out), consider getting the Jabra Elite Active 75t instead. They’re similar to the Elite 85t’s, but offer better water- and sweat-resistance.

Read About a Creative Musician: Creative Quest by Questlove

If you’re looking for something to do in between your jam sessions, reading musician and producer Questlove’s book Creative Quest is sure to keep you entertained. Questlove is the drummer and joint frontman of hip-hop band The Roots, which is currently the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Creative Quest is about creativity and synthesizes all of Questlove’s creative philosophies, stories, and lessons he’s picked up over the years. He addresses other topics as well, like maintaining a creative network, what it means to be creative, coping with critics, and the pitfalls of modern culture. It’s a great read for Questlove fans, music fans, and creative types alike.

Jam with a Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

A high-quality portable speaker is great to have around the house, as it lets everyone listen and can be used anywhere (even in your pool). The Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is our recommended pick, thanks to its bold modern style, rugged IP67 rating, and outstanding sound quality. It’s the total package.

The MEGABOOM 3 has a 360-degree sound design so everyone can hear music clearly no matter where in the room you put the speaker. On-board buttons let you adjust volume and playback with ease, and you can even create custom playlists for it using the Ultimate Ears app for iOS and Android. And its stylish design will look good in any room in your house.

Save Concert Memorabilia: Ticket Stub Shadow Box

Though 2020 hasn’t fared well for concertgoers, it doesn’t mean concert season won’t get back on track at some point. This Ticket Shadow Box will help you relive past concerts (and future concert memories) as it can show off all of your tickets, wristbands, and autographs while preserving them at the same time. It’s the perfect accessory for your home music studio!

The 7×9-inch box has a slot at the top for dropping in tickets and whatnot, and a glass pane on the front that states “Drop Your Tickets Here.” You can set the box on a table, or use the included hanging hardware to make it some bangin’ wall art.

Play Vinyl All Day Every Day: Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB Turntable

For the music lovers out there passionate about analog audio over flashy music streaming services, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. With a solid turntable at your side, like the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB ($299.99), you’ll be able to play your entire classic vinyl collection whenever you want and enjoy crystal clear pristine audio.

The turntable has a fully manual operation, with selectable 33/45/78 RPM speed settings and a direct-drive DC servo motor. It also boasts adjustable dynamic anti-skate controls and variable pitch control with quartz speed lock. The stroboscopic platter has a speed indicator and removable plug-type target light, and the balanced S-shape tonearm has a hydraulically damped lift control with a lockable rest. It ships with a USB cable, detachable RCA output cable, 45 RPM adapter, counterweight, felt mat, and removable hinged dust cover.

Get Fresh Vinyl on the Regular: Vinyl Me, Please Subscription

Whether you’re looking to buy your first few vinyl records or expand your current vinyl library, a reliable vinyl subscription service like Vinyl Me, Please (starts at $33 per month) can help you flesh out your collection. It gives you one deluxe-edition vinyl per month based on your specific tastes, with no strings attached.

Vinyl Me, Please offers three options, called Tracks, each focusing on Classics, Essentials, or Hip-Hop. The Classics track encompasses soul, blues, and jazz; Essentials includes must-haves spanning all genres and eras (from metal to Ethiopian funk); and Hip-Hop covers everything from old school rap to new releases on SoundCloud. You can pause and resume the service anytime you need, as well.