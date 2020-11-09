Holiday 2020: The 8 Best PlayStation 5 Accessories

The PlayStation 5 is nearly upon us, and there are plenty of fans planning to get one on launch day. If you know such a fan, then maybe you can help them out by getting them some of the first PS5 accessories available for the console.

The Controller: DualSense

The next step from the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 is a pretty major difference visually, but once you get past that outside layer, you’ll see the PS5 controller is very similar at heart. The main changes made are the new enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that better sense pressure levels, the “Create” button for capturing screenshots and videos, and a USB-C port for charging.

Are those major new features? No, but they’re improvements all the same and combined with the new look, it gives this controller a fresh feel compared to Sony’s past controllers.

The Controller DualSense Wireless Controller The latest rendition of the PlayStation controller, now featuring enhanced haptic feedback and a Create button for videos and screenshots.

A Charging Station: DualSense Charging Station

Speaking of controllers, you’re going to need to keep them charged, and Sony’s official charging station does that while keeping the style of the console and controller. All you need to do is plug this station into your PlayStation 5, then click the controllers onto it. Nothing more you could need out of a charging station.

A Charging Station DualSense Charging Station Keep two DualSense controllers charged at all times with this great official dock.

A Remote: Sony PS5 Media Remote

With how many streaming apps are available on modern consoles, having a dedicated remote for navigating them (or using the PS5 as a Blu Ray player) makes a lot of sense, which is exactly why Sony’s PlayStation 5 media remote is a must-have. This simple remote has all the buttons you’d expect out of a standard streaming device remote, plus some shortcut keys for multiple streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+. The only thing you really need to be aware of is that it runs off of AA batteries, so you will need to keep it stocked up.

A Gaming Headset: SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless

Voice communication has become a vital part of many online games, and this wireless headset from SteelSeries is great for that. The build is comfortable and uses breathable materials, the colors match the console perfectly, and it has 24 hours of battery life so a dead battery should rarely be an issue. You can mix the game sound or voice chat audio on-the-fly with the left earcup’s dial and the microphone sounds great for a wireless headset.

The USB-C dongle can also be used with other compatible devices, so this headset doesn’t have to be locked down to the PlayStation 5 all the time.

A Camera: Sony PS5 HD Camera

When you save a clip of a game, wouldn’t it be enhanced by seeing your reaction as well? With this camera from Sony, that’s exactly what you’ll be able to see. At the end of the day, this is just a cool-looking 1080p camera, but it does have some neat features thrown in. The built-in stand is designed to be placed on top of a TV, it even has background removal with or without a green screen (but having a green screen makes the effect more convincing), and it’s tied in with the DualSense’s Create button—when you press the Create button to save a clip, you can configure it to enable the camera as well.

A Camera HD Camera This 1080p camera will record your reactions when you want to save gameplay clips from the PlayStation 5.

More Storage: Seagate 2 TB External HDD

If you have the digital-only PlayStation 5, you’re going to eventually need more storage. The tricky thing is that storage speed has become extremely important to the PlayStation 5, as it uses advanced NVMe storage drives to do all sorts of loading magic in games. Games that take advantage of the NVMe drive must be played off of the drive inside the console, but eventually Sony will enable the PS5’s built-in drive expansion bay (it’s disabled at launch). Fortunately, an external drive can still be useful for extra storage.

While this plug-in HDD from Seagate isn’t nearly as fast for loading as the console’s internal drive, it can still store data like videos and also keep less intensive games on it. The 825 GB of storage included in the console can be run through pretty quickly by modern games, so having this drive to supplement that is a good idea.

Personalize Everything: dbrand Skins

Who doesn’t love personalizing their tech? When it comes to that, there are few things simpler and more effective than adhesive skins. dbrand offers a wide selection of different colors and materials for you to choose from. Between with its skins and you can even make different choices for every side of the console. dbrand has skins available for both the standard and digital version of the PlayStation 5 alongside the DualSense controllers.

For Intense Racing: Logitech G923

One of the first games announced for the PlayStation 5 was Grans Turismo 7—Sony’s realistic driving simulator. And with a game like that available, it only makes sense for a great steering wheel to be released for the console as well. The G923 features premium build quality, intense force-feedback, a dedicated six-speed shifter, and a set of pedals. It will be a bit difficult to find a good place to set it up but for hardcore racing fans the added immersion from this controller will certainly be worth it.