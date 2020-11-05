X
Sony Won’t Sell the PS5 In-Store on Nov. 12th, Prepare for an Online-Only Launch

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Sony PlayStaiton 5.
Sony

Buying a launch-day PlayStation 5 just got a lot harder. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sony says that it will not sell the PS5 in-store on the November 12th launch day. People who want a day-one console have to order it online from Walmart, Best Buy, or another major retail outlet.

Sony advises customers to “be safe, stay home, and place your order online.” But that may be easier said than done. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 sold out in under an hour, and the console’s limited stock will likely fall short of this year’s demand for a new game console.

Even if you manage to buy a day-one PS5, you’ll have to wait a few days for delivery. Your best bet is to go back in time and snag a pre-order! Sony says that pre-orders are on track, and that people who opted for in-store pickup can get their console in person on launch day.

Sony begins the online-only PS5 launch on November 12th in the US, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. The console launches online-only in other regions November 19th.

Source: Sony

