Be More Productive With the New Razer Book 13 Laptop

While Razer has typically been known for its gaming computers, the company has announced the Book 13, a laptop catered towards productivity and business customers. You’ll be able to purchase it sometime in November, with a starting price of $1,199.99.

For the most part, the design looks very similar to Razer’s other gaming laptops. It features the same RGB keyboard, a Razer logo on the outside, and a minimalist build. However, the Book 13’s aspect ratio is 16:10 versus 16:9 on most other laptops. This is huge for those looking to be more productive as it adds more vertical real estate to the machine.

The Book 13 has a wide array of ports including two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.0 port, one USB-A 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. And unlike other Razer machines, the Book 13 comes with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics instead of a discreet graphics card. You’ll also get up to 14 hours of battery life (depends on usage, of course), quick recharge, which gets you four hours of usage with a 30-minute charge, and Wi-Fi 6.

The base model starts at $1,199.99 and comes with a 1920 x 1200 non-touch display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Of course, you can upgrade the machine, which will run you up to $1,999.99. This top of the line model gets you a Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, 512 of Storage, and a 3840 x 2400 touch screen display.