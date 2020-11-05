X
The LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Will Swerve into Action on November 15

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books

LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 kit coming soon

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! LEGO will be releasing its highly-detailed rendition of the Ghostbusters ECTO-1 on November 15. This model of the famous Cadillac-Miller-Meteor ambulance is based on the  Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie version. Though the movie doesn’t come out until March 2021, this LEGO set will help you zap ’em and trap ’em in just a few days.

The set has 2,352 pieces and measures 8 inches tall, 18 inches long, and 6 inches wide. It includes everything you’ll need to hunt down the paranormal. The roof rack’s tracking antenna makes it easy to monitor psychokinetic energy, while the extending rear gunner set rotates out of the car to catch ghosts while it’s moving. The Remote Trap vehicle can bust ghosts on the go, and you can release the ghost trap from the back with the lever on the roof. 

The LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 kit also features working steering, a proton pack, a trapdoor, and other fun details like the original Ghostbusters logo. It’s perfect for fans of LEGO vehicles, LEGO kits from movies, and, of course, for fans of the Ghostbusters movies. Not only will it provide hours of fun, but it’ll look pretty cool on display in your office or living room. 

Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

