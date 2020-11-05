X
DJI’s Mini 2 Drone Costs $450, Shoots 4K Video, and Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the DJI Mini 2.
DJI

Last year’s DJI Mavic Mini dominated the market for small affordable drones, but lacked the high range and 4K video of its competition. Now, the newly-announced DJI Mini 2 improves on every aspect of the Mavic Mini and costs just $50 more at $450. The DJI Mini 2 is on sale today, just in time for Christmas.

The DJI Mini 2 looks nearly identical to its predecessor but now sports a 4K 30FPS video resolution and can capture RAW photos for professional editing. Its predecessor, the Mavic Mini, has a maximum resolution of 2.7K 30FPS and only processes stills as JPG.

Notably, the DJI Mavic Mini uses the new OcuSync 2 wireless protocol to achieve 2.5 times the range of the original Mavic Mini. Its new motors also accelerate faster than the Mavic Mini’s, and reach a new top speed of 35.8 MPH—nearly 6 MPH faster than the original Mavic Mini. DJI says that the updated motors offer increased wind-resistance, so you can fly through 24 MPH gusts (up from 18 MPH).

The DJI Mini 2 is available now for $450. It costs $50 more than the basic Mavic Mini, but hey, that’s the price for better cameras, motors, and wireless connectivity. You can opt to pay an extra $50 for the Fly More combo, which includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case.

Buy the DJI Mini 2

Source: DJI

Recently Popular