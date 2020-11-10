Holiday 2020: The Best Tech Gifts Under $25

The holidays are upon us, which means it’s also gift buying season. But no matter how many friends or family members you need gift ideas for, you don’t have to obliterate your wallet to make everyone happy. In fact, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best tech gifts that each cost $25 or less.

So, if you’re looking for some stocking stuffer ideas for tech geek in your life, look no further. We found all kinds of fun things—from gaming headsets to Netflix gift cards—and with everything at or under $25, you’ll be able to buy something for every single person on your shopping list.

For Movie Lovers: Netflix Gift Card

Everyone loves movie night, so a $25 gift card to a popular streaming service like Netflix is a sure bet. That should cover at least one month of either of the service’s plans, unless Netflix raises its prices again, so you’ll be the hero on your family’s next few movie night events! The gift card also gives you the option to create it for any amount between $25 and $200.

For Video Game Lovers: PlayStation Gift Card

Gamers may quarrel over many things, but a gift card for their favorite game store will put a smile on any gamer’s face. This $25 digital gift card for the PlayStation Store is perfect for paying for part of a big-title game, or for buying a couple of indie games or some DLC. There’s also the option to select another amount (from $10-$100) if $25 isn’t quite right. Of course, if the gamer in your life prefers Xbox or Nintendo, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Make Your Home Smarter: Wyze Smart Plug

Smart plugs, like the WyzeSmart Plug, are simple yet powerful gadgets. They can connect to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to turn on a light or other electronic with a single voice command. You can also set them up to run on a schedule, or have them run randomly when you’re away on vacation so it looks like you’re home. These are the great gift for anyone—whether they already have a smart home or not. Plus, you get two plugs in the pack.

Find Something Good to Watch: Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most cost-efficient ways to enjoy watching your favorite TV shows and movies. In fact, it gives you access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Enjoy entertainment from Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV, and HBO (though you’ll still need to subscribe to those individually), along with live TV as well as free TV channels.

Get Charged Up: Anker Braided USB-C PD Cable

Okay, charging cables aren’t the most exciting thing on our list, but a well-made cable is something you’ll be grateful for all year round. Anker’s braided cables are highly durable and last longer than standard cables, plus they look nicer, too. The USB-C to USB-C cables come in black, silver, and red, and are available in 3.3-foot and 6-foot varieties.

For Birdwatchers and Stargazers: Hontry Compact 10×25 Binoculars

A good pair of binoculars is nice to have for a variety of reasons, be it watching races, birds, sporting events, or the constellations. The 10x magnification boasts a viewing field of 362 feet at 1,000 yards, and the durable rubber design is both ergonomic and comfortable to hold and use. These 10×25 compact binoculars weigh just 0.6 pounds and can fold down to fit in the palm of your hand so they won’t take up much space in your bag.

No Strings Attached Charging: Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Pad

Wireless charging is all the rage, and the PowerWave Pad Charger from Anker is perfect for use in your home office, bedroom, or living room. The Qi-certified charger pad provides 10W output for the Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhones (though it doesn’t support MagSafe charging), and 5W charging for other phones and wireless earbuds, like AirPods.

Play Xbox Games on the Go: PowerA Xbox Mobile Gaming Clip

Love gaming on the go (or, okay, from a different room in your house)? The PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip attaches to your smartphone and lets you play hundreds of your favorite Xbox One games with your Bluetooth-enabled Xbox controller. The clip fits most phones (max width 3.12 inches), and its rubberized grips and backing will securely hold your phone and prevent it from getting scratched while it’s in place.

Listen to Music in Style: Skullcandy Ink’d 2.0 Earbuds

Earbuds are nice to have, as they’re less bulky than traditional headphones, and they offer great audio quality. The Skullcandy Ink’d 2.0 earbuds offer up powerful bass, precision highs, and vocals that sound warm and natural. The one-button remote and microphone let you take calls, play and pause music, and cycle through your playlist. Plus, its durable flat cord is less likely to get tangled than round cords. Note, however, that you might need a headphone adapter for iPhone or Android phones as well, depending on which smartphone you have.

Step Up Your Gaming Setup: Redgragon M711 Cobra Gaming Mouse

You don’t have to break the bank to get a decent gaming mouse. In fact, the Redragon M711 Cobra offers impressive specs for its price point. It has seven programmable buttons, five adjustable DPI levels (up to 10,000), 100 IPS max tracking speed, 20G sensor acceleration, and 5,000 FPS. And of course, breathing RGB LED backlighting for that gamer aesthetic.

Charge Your Devices Anywhere You Go: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000

With so many fun apps out there, it’s easy to haul through your device’s battery. But, that’s no reason to be left high and dry. With a portable charger, like the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000, you can recharge your phone, tablet, earbuds, laptop, and other devices even when you’re not at home. It has USB-A, USB-C, and microUSB ports for single-device charging.

Hear Crystal-Clear Game Audio: Beexcellent Gaming Headset

Wanna hear everything that’s going on during your game? You’ll need a pair of over-ear headphones. The Beexcellent Gaming Headset offers 360-degree sound, and with its precision neodymium driver, you’ll be able to hear approaching footsteps, monsters, music, and anything else for an immersive gaming experience. The gaming headset has a flexible noise canceling microphone, so you’ll be able to talk with your squad, as well.

Personalize Your Devices: Dbrand Skins

Sure, phones and laptops and other electronics are cool looking as-is, but they look the same as everyone else’s and that’s kinda lame. Personalize your devices with one of the many awesome skins from Dbrand (starts at $12.95). The company offers skins for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even game consoles and wireless earbud cases. You can choose from all types of looks, including wood, leather, stone, carbon fiber, pastel, and camo.

Upgrade Your Home Office: Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

If you can’t remember when you got your keyboard or mouse, it might be time for an upgrade. The Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is perfect for home offices and work from home setups. The full-size membrane keyboard has eight programmable hotkeys, and both it and the mouse use a 2.4 GHz signal to ensure a consistent strong connection.

Charge Game Controllers in Style: PS4 Controller Charging Station Dock

Keep your game controllers charged and out of the way in between game sessions with a dedicated charging station dock for PS4 controllers. The dock supports two-hour fast charging for your controllers, and you’ll be able to tell when they’re charged thanks to the LED charging indicator. There are options out there for Xbox One controllers and Joy-Cons, too, so you can keep all of your controllers charged in style.

Listen to Music and Podcasts Anywhere: VicTsing C6 Bluetooth Speaker

This adorable portable Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing is perfect for use in your shower, office, garage, pool party, or campsite. It has a suction cup and a sturdy hook, allowing you to place or mount it anywhere, and it’s 100% water-resistant (for showers and splashes only—don’t submerge it). The 5W speaker can play powerful, clear audio, has six hours of battery life, and it works up to 33 feet away from its Bluetooth source.

Keep Track of Your Valuables: Tile Mate

If you’re always losing things, you’ll be delighted to hear there’s something that can help you find them: Tile Mate. The tiny Bluetooth trackers can fit on keychains or be tucked into a wallet or case. They have an IP57 rating, and ring up to 88 decibels when used, so you’ll be able to hear them anywhere in your house. Bluetooth works up to 100 feet with the trackers, and the battery will last about one year.

Get a Better Grip on Your Phone: PopSockets PopGrips

PopGrips aren’t just fun to look at—they’re a great way to add a little personalization to your phone. They start at just $9 and come in a huge array of designs, from plain colors to pop culture references and random art designs. You can even customize a PopGrip with one of your own photos. You can also remove and reattach them without damaging the adhesive.

Watch Videos on Your Phone Hands-Free: Lamicall Flexible Phone Holder

Sometimes you want to watch a movie on your phone without having to hold it up, and we totally get that. Luckily, the Lamicall Flexible Phone Holder will do all the heavy lifting for you, allowing you to enjoy whatever’s on your screen hands-free. It clamps onto the edge of tables and other surfaces, and its flexible gooseneck can be adjusted to any angle. It’s compatible with most types of phones, as well.

Paint the Town Rainbow: LED Strip Lights

If you’re all-in on the RGB lifestyle, you won’t want to skip LED strip lights. They easily attach anywhere you want, and are often used on desks, shelves, and behind TVs to help create a fun and immersive environment. These 16.4-foot LED strip lights from Govee offer super simple installation, and can be changed manually or be set to sync with your music.