Preorder the iPhone 12 Mini or 12 Pro Max Today and Get It November 13th

Preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max begin today, with deliveries and in-store availability planned for Friday, November 13th. Reports suggest that the phones are in short supply, and now may be your best chance to grab one before the holidays!

Apple staggered this year’s iPhone release, launching the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro a few weeks before their Mini and Pro Max counterparts. Like the standard iPhone 12, the 12 Mini and Pro Max use a 5G chipset and feature the new MagSafe technology for magnetic chargers, cases and accessories.

Of course, size is the stand-out feature for these phones. The 12 Mini is the smallest iPhone of all time, clocking in at just 5.18 inches tall. Internally, the 12 Mini is actually identical to the standard iPhone 12, and its 5.4-inch display is nearly an inch larger than the iPhone 8 or iPhone SE’s pint-sized screen.

At 6.33 inches tall with a 6.7-inch display, the 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone of all time. It’s also the most expensive device in the iPhone 12 lineup, with the best cameras of any iPhone. That said, all devices in the iPhone 12 lineup offer identical performance, so you’re only paying extra for a larger phone and better cameras.

You can preorder your 12 Mini or 12 Pro Max through your carrier or Apple’s website. Today also marks the beginning of HomePod Mini preorders, in case you’re a fan of Apple’s new $100 smart speaker.