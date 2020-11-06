X
Belkin’s $40 MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Looks Super Slick

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Belkin

Normally I don’t get excited about a new generation of mobile accessories. But Apple’s MagSafe system on the iPhone 12 family is changing a lot, and its making car chargers interesting for the first time in a long time. Take Belkin’s latest model, the awkwardly-named Car Vent Mount PRO With MagSafe. It’s on sale now in the Apple Store.

It’s nothing all that surprising: a little clip that goes on your air conditioning vent, a USB connection to your DC adapter, and a MagSafe platform that magnetically locks your phone into the perfect position for wireless charging. But it looks so slick and clean, it’s a perfect accompaniment to both the iPhone itself and modern car interiors. It works on either portrait or landscape mode.

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Belkin

What’s most impressive is the price. At $39.95, it’s barely any more expensive than a standard car phone mount, while incorporating magnetic attachment and wireless charging that typically make them much pricier. It doesn’t come with the charger…but you probably already have that anyway. The clip on the end clamps down on the cable for easy management.

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Belkin

The charger is shipping in “4-6 weeks” according to the Apple Store. There’s a listing on Belkin’s online store as well, along with a slick 3-in-one desktop charger (for a much more intimidating $150), but neither are showing as in stock.

Source: Apple Store via MacRumors

Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

