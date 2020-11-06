X
Popular Searches

Apple Requiring App Store Devs to Post Privacy “Nutrition Labels”

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Apple store logo in New York City
Songquan Deng/Shutterstock.com

Apple’s new privacy details will start appearing in its App Store on December 8 as a means to help users understand each app’s privacy practices. In tandem with the fleet of other privacy features released in Apple’s iOS 14 update, these new privacy “nutrition labels” will add yet another level of protection and digital safety for consumers.

On December 8, Apple will start requiring app developers to provide this information to users for each of its apps (though they can start submitting them now). Just as nutrition labels on food items list calories and ingredients, these privacy details will tell you what types of data each app collects, and what data it links to you if you download it.

Developers will also need to include information about any third-party partners they work with, along with their practices. This includes any third-party SDKs, analytics tools, advertising networks, and other external vendors that have code integrated into the app. The full list of requirements is available on Apple’s Developer page.

Apple App Store privacy labels for individual apps about data collection practices
Apple

These labels will include things like your contact information, location, browsing history, purchases, and other identifiers. The details will be posted clearly and visually in an easy-to-understand manner. Apple is also requiring that developers keep their privacy labels up to date, so if any changes are made in an update or hotfix, the label should be adjusted at the same time to reflect these changes.

Although this is a great idea, and will hopefully provide App store users with more transparency and peace of mind, it has a major plot hole: all data disclosures are self-reported by the developers. This leaves plenty of room for developers to create labels omitted data and other inaccuracies.

Apple does have criteria for “optional disclosure” data types, as well. Data types that meet all of these criteria are only optional for developers to disclose: the data is not used for tracking purposes, the data is not used for third-party advertising or marketing purposes, data collection is infrequent and not part of an app’s primary functionality and is optional for the user, and the data is provided by the user with their awareness and affirmative choice to provide such data.

Source: Apple

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Bedsure Faux Fur Reversible Tie-dye Sherpa Throw Blanket for Sofa, Couch and Bed - Super Soft Fuzzy Fleece Blanket for Outdoor, Indoor, Camping, Gifts (50x60 inches, White)
463 people were interested in this!

iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount || Compatible with IPhone XS XR X Max Samsung S10 S9 + Smartphones | + Dual Car Charger
205 people were interested in this!

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White HX3411/04
157 people were interested in this!

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, 24-Hour Playtime, 66 ft Bluetooth Range, Built-in Mic. Perfect Portable Wireless Speaker for iPhone, Samsung and More
155 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
91 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
63 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
62 people were interested in this!

AKASO Brave 7 LE 4K30FPS 20MP WiFi Action Camera with Touch Screen Vlog Camera EIS 2.0 Remote Control 131 Feet Underwater Camera with 2X 1350mAh Batteries
60 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
56 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
54 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular