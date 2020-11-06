X
Popular Searches

These Gorgeous ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Concept Art Prints are Up for Sale

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
'Ghost of Tsushima' art print featuring samurai walking on low bridge over water
Cook and Becker/Sucker Punch Productions

Anyone who has played Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima (or heck, even just watched the trailer) knows how gorgeous the game is. And now, thanks to a partnership between the studio and game concept art store Cook and Becker, you can have some museum-grade prints of the game’s iconic scenes in your own home.

The wondrous six-print series from Cook and Becker contains a variety of art styles, from Japanese woodblock prints to landscape-inspired scenes. The giclée prints range from $100-$435, and you have the option to have the shop frame it as well, for an additional cost (though it’s usually less expensive to purchase your own frame).

Ghost‘s sweeping landscapes and beautifully-detailed architectural scenery are part of what made the game so popular (though, admittedly, it was mostly the ability to be a katana-wielding samurai). The game captured the picturesque essence of Japan in the year 1274, despite it being in the midst of an invasion.

'Ghost of Tsushima' art print featuring samurai and horse walking up to a pagoda in the middle of a forest
Cook and Becker/Sucker Punch Productions

There is no information regarding how long the fine art print collection will be available in Cook and Becker’s store, so if you’re interested, you should probably place your order right away. It may take a while to process your order—and to get it printed, framed, and shipped—especially if you’re wanting this to be a holiday gift.

Buy the six-print series

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Bedsure Faux Fur Reversible Tie-dye Sherpa Throw Blanket for Sofa, Couch and Bed - Super Soft Fuzzy Fleece Blanket for Outdoor, Indoor, Camping, Gifts (50x60 inches, White)
463 people were interested in this!

iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount || Compatible with IPhone XS XR X Max Samsung S10 S9 + Smartphones | + Dual Car Charger
205 people were interested in this!

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White HX3411/04
157 people were interested in this!

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, 24-Hour Playtime, 66 ft Bluetooth Range, Built-in Mic. Perfect Portable Wireless Speaker for iPhone, Samsung and More
155 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
91 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
63 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
62 people were interested in this!

AKASO Brave 7 LE 4K30FPS 20MP WiFi Action Camera with Touch Screen Vlog Camera EIS 2.0 Remote Control 131 Feet Underwater Camera with 2X 1350mAh Batteries
60 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
56 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
54 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular