These Gorgeous ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Concept Art Prints are Up for Sale

Anyone who has played Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima (or heck, even just watched the trailer) knows how gorgeous the game is. And now, thanks to a partnership between the studio and game concept art store Cook and Becker, you can have some museum-grade prints of the game’s iconic scenes in your own home.

The wondrous six-print series from Cook and Becker contains a variety of art styles, from Japanese woodblock prints to landscape-inspired scenes. The giclée prints range from $100-$435, and you have the option to have the shop frame it as well, for an additional cost (though it’s usually less expensive to purchase your own frame).

Ghost‘s sweeping landscapes and beautifully-detailed architectural scenery are part of what made the game so popular (though, admittedly, it was mostly the ability to be a katana-wielding samurai). The game captured the picturesque essence of Japan in the year 1274, despite it being in the midst of an invasion.

There is no information regarding how long the fine art print collection will be available in Cook and Becker’s store, so if you’re interested, you should probably place your order right away. It may take a while to process your order—and to get it printed, framed, and shipped—especially if you’re wanting this to be a holiday gift.