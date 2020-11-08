X
Popular Searches

Star Wars Builds a New ‘Holiday Special’ out of LEGO, Sticks it on Disney+

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special screenshot
LEGO

Forty-two years ago, following the unbelievable success of the original Star Wars, CBS aired the Star Wars Holiday Special on television. However bad you think the prequels are, whatever your opinion on Disney’s sequel films, nothing made for Star Wars before or since has such a complete stinker. To this day it’s never been released on home video.

But that was a long time ago, on an entertainment distribution system far, far away, and Disney thinks it’s time for a new take. What better way to help Star Wars shake off its franchise blues than by teaming up with LEGO, whose brand appeal seems to be in perpetual hyperdrive? Hence, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, hitting the Disney+ streaming platform on November 17th.

Thankfully, this new cartoon is not just a LEGO-fied version of the original, in which a family of screaming Wookies hang out in their treehouse watching barely-coherent cooking shows and VR porn. (Yes, that really happened in 1978!) The LEGO Holiday Special is more like a fun bit of fan fiction, in which characters from all three eras of Star Wars movies get thrown together with some Avengers: Endgame-style time travel shenanigans.

This being a LEGO cartoon, you can expect the source material is lampooned with gentle dignity. Young fans can spot their favorite new heroes like Rey and Finn, and old fogeys can make an egg nog and/or blue milk drinking game out of spotting the Easter eggs. And because Disney needs to lean into Star Wars‘ only recent inarguable hit, Baby Yoda makes at least one appearance.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Bedsure Faux Fur Reversible Tie-dye Sherpa Throw Blanket for Sofa, Couch and Bed - Super Soft Fuzzy Fleece Blanket for Outdoor, Indoor, Camping, Gifts (50x60 inches, White)
491 people were interested in this!

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White HX3411/04
320 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
65 people were interested in this!

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus Screen Protector - Made for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR - Case Friendly Screen - Impact & Scratch Protection
56 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
55 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
52 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
52 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
50 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
50 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular