T-Mobile’s $50 Home Internet Program Expands to 130 More Cities

T-Mobile’s Home Internet program is a lifeline for people living in rural America. At just $50 a month, the LTE-based service is an affordable alternative to cable internet or DSL, with no data caps, service fees, or contracts. Now, T-Mobile is expanding its Home Internet service to an extra 130 cities and towns across the US.

If you live in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia, or Wisconsin, then it’s time to check for T-Mobile Home Internet availability in your area. The service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, as equipment and local network capacity is limited for some areas.

T-Mobile provides its Home Internet service using 4G LTE, the same wireless standard you use to access internet on your phone. The “un-carrier” promises that, within the next six years, its Home Internet will pivot to 5G and provide coverage for all homes in the US. If you’re stuck on DSL (internet from your phone line), then 4G LTE and 5G are an incredible upgrade.