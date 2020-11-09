Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Get a Free Month of Disney+

With the new Xbox Series X and Series X launching this month, and their deep integration with the Game Pass subscription service, there are sure to be a bunch of new users of the latter soon. They’ll get a little bonus when they sign up for Game Pass: a free month of the Disney+ streaming service served on top.

Microsoft made the announcement on the Game Pass Ultimate Twitter account today—the freebie is part of Game Pass Perks. All Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are eligible, though the offer is only available to new subscribers of Disney+ (presumably those who don’t have an active or disabled account). The 30-day free trial is especially handy, since Disney+ isn’t offering any trails at the time of writing.

The timing is extra fortuitous, with both the new consoles and season two of The Mandalorian in such close proximity. Younger Star Wars fans can also check out the LEGO Holiday Special next week. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem the offer on their Xboxes, or in the Xbox Game Pass app for Windows, iOS, or Android. According to the Twitter account, you can start the Disney+ trial between now and March 2nd, 2021.