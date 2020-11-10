Where to Watch Apple’s Mac-Focused ‘One More Thing’ Event at 1PM ET

X
Apple is about to make history with the next generation of Mac computers. Five months after announcing its move from Intel processors to ARM-based chips, the company is unveiling its first ARM Macs during its One More Thing livestream on November 10th, 1PM ET. Apple could also announce the rumored AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags tracking device at this event.

The switch from Intel to ARM-based Apple Silicon is a big deal. Apple has struggled to get more power out of its Intel Macs, often pushing too far and running into overheating issues with its laptops. But the company’s ARM-based Silicon chips, which are currently used in the iPhone and iPad, could outperform Intel Core chips while consuming less energy (and producing less heat).

Apple’s new Macs also run iPhone and iPad apps natively, a neat trick that could bring your desktop and mobile experience closer together. The change should also make app development easier, as developers can ship a single app for mobile and desktop systems.

But wait, there’s just one more thing. Apple may announce its rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones and its Tile-like AirTags tracking device at today’s event. Of course, Apple hasn’t dropped any hints, so it’s possible that we won’t see these rumored products until a future Apple event.

Catch the Mac-focused One More Thing event at 1PM ET on Apple’s website, on your Apple TV, or on YouTube. Or, sign up for our newsletter to learn about Apple’s announcements after the event ends.

