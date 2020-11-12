Holiday 2020: The Best Tech Gifts Under $50

If you’re looking for some inexpensive, yet totally awesome, tech gift ideas and stocking stuffers, we’ve got your back. We found 21 of the best tech products—from gaming controllers to coffee makers—that’ll make everyone on your Nice List happy. Plus, with each item costing $50 or less, you can cross off your holiday shopping lists without blowing up your budget.

Game Like a Pro: 8BitDo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad—Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, the 8BitDo Sn30 Pro+ is a terrific choice. It connects to your console via Bluetooth and can easily be recharged with a USB-C cable. The SN30 Pro+ allows button mapping for system-changing accuracy, and you can modify joystick sensitivity and adjust the hair trigger buttons plus six-axis motion sensor, too.

Play PC Games Faster: Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are widely preferred by gamers thanks to their faster and more durable build. Though they can get quite pricey (especially for custom builds), the Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is impressively solid given its low price point. The keyboard has 87 quiet linear keys, 19 unique backlighting effects, and a durable steel design. Plus, it’s ergonomic, splash-proof, and has a gold-plated USB connector.

Don’t Weigh Me Down: Razer Viper Ultralight Gaming Mouse

A heavy, clunky mouse can be difficult to wield and prevent you from reacting to in-game elements on time, which no one wants. As its name suggests, the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse is lightweight and has super fast switches. The mouse has an 8500 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, a drag-free cord, and Chrome RGB underglow.

Step Up and Monitor Your Health: Wyze Smart Scale

Yes, the Wyze Smart Scale can tell you how much you weigh but it can do so much more. It can track and analyze other metrics like body fat, BMI, body weight composition, heart rate, muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage, too. The smart scale works with unlimited users, can recognize eight guest user profiles, and is perfect for getting into shape.

Charge Your Devices on the Go: Heloideo 10000 mAh Power Bank

If you’re out and about all day, it can be easy to drain your phone or tablet’s battery. But with the Heloideo 10000 mAh Power Bank, you can charge your devices on the go and never be left without any juice ever again. The bank itself has a built-in AC plug so it can recharge, and its built-in micro-USB, USB-C and Lightning cables mean you won’t have to lug cables around.

Sound Amazing on Video Calls and Podcasts: Blue Snowball iCE Mic

Having a great microphone is essential for pretty much everything at this point, from video calls for work to recording your podcast. It’s worth investing in a microphone that’s better than the one on your laptop, like the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic. Not only is the cardioid mic stylish, it’s plug-and-play design makes it easy to use. With a frequency response of 40-18 kHz, it’s perfect for things like recording audio and chatting with friends.

Find Something Good to Watch: Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K makes it easy to sit down and find something good to watch (including 4K content) in a matter of moments. The Stick 4K allows you to watch over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from any streaming service you have a subscription to like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV+, and Prime Video. You can launch and control anything you watch using the Alexa Voice Remote, as well.

Bump Your Playlist Anywhere You Go: Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

A portable Bluetooth speaker, like the Tribit XSound Go, lets you listen to music in your office, bathroom, or garage with ease. It’s IPX7 water-resistant, so feel free to take it with you to wilder destinations, too, like the beach, camping, or a pool party. The dual 6W power drivers deliver solid volume and sound quality without distortion. And its 24-hour battery life can keep up with your craziest adventures.

Access All Your Favorite Music: Spotify Gift Card

Listening to your favorite music streaming services can add up over time, but a gift card can help cover the costs for the audiophile in your family. This physical gift card for Spotify is for $30 and will pay for about two months of Premium service. This way, they can listen to all the latest tunes, cherished playlists, and the most popular podcasts they want.

View Your Phone at a Glance While it Charges: Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Stand

View Your Phone at a Glance While it Charges: Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Stand

Charging cables and pads are nice, but charging stands allow you to see your phone from a comfortable angle while it charges. The Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Stand does just that, making it easy for you to keep an eye on incoming notifications, respond to chats, and even watch videos—all while your phone charges. Fast wireless charging up to 10 watts is supported for Qi-enabled devices, and it can charge in both portrait and landscape modes.

Great for Quiet Practice Sessions: VOX Guitar/Bass Headphone Amp

Every musician knows the importance of practice, but probably wants to avoid annoying family and neighbors when they do. The VOX Headphone Amplifier lets your guitar or bass practice sessions stay quiet for others, while sounding amazing in your headphones. The amp has built-in controls for tone, volume, and gain, and you’ll also have access to controls for chorus, delay, and reverb effects. Simply plug in your axe and some headphones, and you’re set.

Keep an Eye on Your Home: Wyze Cam Pan

Having an indoor camera is a great way to monitor your pets (or kids) while you’re gone, plus it doubles as security in the event of a break-in. The Wyze Cam Pan offers a full 1080p HD view of a room, and even lets you pan, tilt, and zoom in to catch every last detail. It uses six IR LEDs, so you can view up to 30 feet at night vision, too.

And if you’re looking for a camera for your home’s exterior, we recommend pre-ordering the Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle.

Point, Click, and Print Your Photos: KODAK Printomatic

Portable photo printers allow you to print your precious memories on the go and stick them anywhere. The KODAK Printomatic vividly prints your pictures on 2×3-inch ZINK sticky-backed photo paper, so you’ll never need to worry about buying toner, ink cartridges, or film.

The camera has a 5 MP sensor and a wide-angle f/2 lens, plus a light sensor that automatically turns on the flash in low-light scenarios. And, it comes in six colors—black, blue, green, grey, pink, and yellow—so you can choose the one that best fits your personality.

Caffeine, One Cup at a Time: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

With the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, you can enjoy a single cup of the good stuff whenever you want. The coffee maker’s slim design allows it to sit on your kitchen counter (or in your home office or cubicle) without taking up much space. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it has a removable drip tray if you need to take your brew to go. It’s perfect for coffee enthusiasts and Keurig lovers alike.

Listen to Tunes in Style: Skullcandy Indy Earbuds

Earbuds are a must-have accessory, and perfect for using when you work out or while you’re gaming for an immersive experience. Skullcandy’s Indy true wireless earbuds have removable stability ear gels for creating a comfortable and secure fit. The Indy also has an IP55 rating for resisting sweat, water, and dust, so they’re perfect for using on a morning jog. And on-earbud controls allow you to take calls, switch between playlist tracks, and control the volume.

Games on Games on Games: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

With a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have access to over 100 games as well as all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. You can play these games on your console, PC, and Android mobile devices.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even allows you to play new games the day they’re released, like Halo Infinite, along with titles in the EA Play collection.

What a Bright Idea: Philips Hue White and Color LED Lights

Smart bulbs are a fun way to light up your home, especially if they can display the colors of the rainbow, too. The Philips Hue White and Color LED Lights can provide just the right light, whether it’s warm light in the dining room, or colorful scenes for a party. They’re easy to set up (and you don’t need to have the Philips Hue Smart Hub for this set, though it does allow you to do more) , connect, and use, and Alexa integration lets them support voice commands, as well.

For an Immersive Gaming Experience: Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headphones

A good gaming headset allows you to better hear what’s going on in your game, whether it’s distant enemies, the game’s music, or your teammates talking. The Corsair HS60 Pro is a terrific headset that provides both a comfortable fit and stellar sound without breaking the bank. Custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers deliver amazing audio. The headphones work with all gaming consoles, support 7.1 surround sound, and have noise-cancelation.

Keep All of Your Online Accounts Safe: Yubico YubiKey 5 Security Key

Though it’s not the most exciting holiday gift item on our list, the Yubico YubiKey 5 offers excellent benefits you can reap all year round. The NFC and USB key allows you to protect your online accounts against unauthorized access and phishing by using two-factor authentication. It works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, macOS, or Linux, and is perfect for using to secure your password manager, email, cloud storage, and social media accounts.

Stay Warm During Winter: Honeywell HCE200W Space Heater

There’s no reason for you to turn into the ice cube you dreamed about mere months ago during summer. With the Honeywell HCE200W Space Heater, you can stay warm in the room you’re currently in, like your home office, without paying to heat up your entire home. It has two heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, cool-touch housing, overheating protection, and a tip over switch, so you can use it with peace of mind.

Repair Electronics Yourself: iFixit Mako Driver Kit

With the iFixit Mako Driver Kit, you can take repairs into your own hands. The curated kit contains 64 bits selected using data from thousands of repair manuals. It perfect for repairing things like tablets, smartphones, game consoles, and computers (even Apple products!). It includes an ergonomic aluminum handle that’s magnetized with a ball bearing swivel top.