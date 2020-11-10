Your Trapped Apple-Purchased Epic V-Bucks Will Be Freed Soon

Apple and Epic are not on friendly terms right now. After Epic decided to go around Apple’s payment system and offer alternative options in Fortnite, Apple kicked the company to the curb. Lawsuits are ongoing, with some wins and losses. But one piece of good news is, if you have V-Bucks through Apple, you won’t lose them altogether.

When we last checked in on the Apple and Epic payment war, Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store, but a judge prevented the company from banning Unreal Engine too. And now, there may even be a workaround coming to bring Fortnite back to the app store—-sort of anyway.

But until all those legal disputes get resolved, Apple fans of Fortnite have a problem. They can’t use any V-Bucks they purchased through Apple’s payment system. But Epic has your back.

Because Mac & iOS are blocked for Fortnite updates, we're beginning to grant a V-Bucks bonus for players on these platforms — to spend on any platform. The V-Bucks grant is expected to be completed by November 9th. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

According to a Tweet sent out by the company, it’s working on sending out V-Bucks to affected Mac and iOS users to make up for the loss. You’ll be able to use them on other platforms, from Xbox to Android, so long as you have access to the game somewhere else.

The company says all credited V-Bucks should be in accounts as of yesterday, so go ahead and check to see if you got yours.