X
Popular Searches

Your iPhone 12 Mini Will Only Charge at 12W With Apple’s MagSafe Charger

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple

Apple’s MagSafe charger, which snaps to the back of your iPhone 12 series phone, allows you to quickly wirelessly charge your phone with up to 15W of power. Unless you have an iPhone 12 mini, in which case you’re looking at a max speed of 12W.

Apple says you’ll need a USB-C power adapter that’s capable of Power Delivery (PD) and is capable of pushing 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A for the full 15W. But when used with the iPhone 12 mini, you’ll only get 9V/2.03A to achieve 12W of wireless charging. The company says that the 15/12W of power is in optimal conditions and that charging can ramp down depending on heat and system activity.

And if you’re looking to plug in any Lightning accessories such as EarPods, all iPhone 12 models will drop to 7.5W of wireless charging to comply with regulatory standards. The slower speed of the MagSafe charger might be disappointing, but it’s worth noting the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller battery than the iPhone 12, so it may even out in the long run.

MagSafe is a new feature for all the iPhone 12 models that allows you to attach magnetic accessories such as cases, chargers, and wallets to the back of your iPhone. Apple’s MagSafe charger allows you to quickly wirelessly charge your iPhone by precisely snapping to its back. You can pre-order the iPhone 12 mini now and with wider availability on Friday, November 13.

Source: Apple via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

2 Pack Battery Tester, Universal Battery Checker for AA/AAA/C/D / 9V / 1.5V Button Cell Batteries
859 people were interested in this!

Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
486 people were interested in this!

RAVPower Filehub, Travel Router N300, Hotspot WiFi Devices, WiFi Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, DLNA NAS Sharing Media Streamer - HooToo TripMate Nano Update Version
198 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
121 people were interested in this!

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow
110 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
108 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
102 people were interested in this!

Govee Bluetooth 16.4FT RGB LED Strip Lights
100 people were interested in this!

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo - Keyboard and Mouse Included, 2.4GHz Dropout-Free Connection, Long Battery Life (Frustration-Free Packaging)
90 people were interested in this!

Edifier S880DB Bluetooth Optical Coaxial Active Powered Bookshelf Speakers Near-Field Monitors Great for Gaming, Computers, and TV
88 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular