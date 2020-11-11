Your iPhone 12 Mini Will Only Charge at 12W With Apple’s MagSafe Charger

Apple’s MagSafe charger, which snaps to the back of your iPhone 12 series phone, allows you to quickly wirelessly charge your phone with up to 15W of power. Unless you have an iPhone 12 mini, in which case you’re looking at a max speed of 12W.

Apple says you’ll need a USB-C power adapter that’s capable of Power Delivery (PD) and is capable of pushing 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A for the full 15W. But when used with the iPhone 12 mini, you’ll only get 9V/2.03A to achieve 12W of wireless charging. The company says that the 15/12W of power is in optimal conditions and that charging can ramp down depending on heat and system activity.

And if you’re looking to plug in any Lightning accessories such as EarPods, all iPhone 12 models will drop to 7.5W of wireless charging to comply with regulatory standards. The slower speed of the MagSafe charger might be disappointing, but it’s worth noting the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller battery than the iPhone 12, so it may even out in the long run.

MagSafe is a new feature for all the iPhone 12 models that allows you to attach magnetic accessories such as cases, chargers, and wallets to the back of your iPhone. Apple’s MagSafe charger allows you to quickly wirelessly charge your iPhone by precisely snapping to its back. You can pre-order the iPhone 12 mini now and with wider availability on Friday, November 13.