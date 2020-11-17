X
Popular Searches

The Best Tools for Building Your Own Desktop PC

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Gaming computer filled with LEDs
Alberto Garcia Guillen/Shutterstock.com

All you need to build a modern desktop computer is a screwdriver. That’s it. But if you want an easier or safer time of it, there are a few simple tools you can add on top to make things go smoothly. Once you have your parts selected and you know the fairly simple steps to take, you’ll be ready to go.

A Driver Kit

iFixIt 64-driver tool kit
iFixIt

A single screwdriver will do for a PC build, but having multiple size options (especially of the near-universal X-shaped Phillips head screwdriver) makes things a lot easier. For this purpose, we’ve recommended the iFixIt driver kit for years. The primary screwdriver is a super-sturdy hunk of steel with kerning for grip, and this kit comes with 64 high-quality magnetized steel drivers to cover almost any kind of small screw imaginable. These kits are so good that Apple’s been known to use them to help design new computers.

By the way, if you’re thinking about using a drill or electric screwdriver, don’t: Using a lot of speed or torque for the screws inside a PC case might break circuit boards or thin steel sheets. Stick with your trusty fingers.

iFixIt Driver Kit

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair

This excellent little toolkit should have a designated home in of every gadget nerd's desk drawer.

   Shop Now   

$34.99
More offers

An Anti-Static Wrist Strap

Anti-static wrist strap
Kingwin

A lot of modern builders consider anti-static equipment overkill—so long as you’re working in a cool, dry place, you probably won’t short any parts out with a static discharge. But if you want to play it safe—and if you’re building an expensive high-end rig, why wouldn’t you?—an old-fashioned anti-static bracelet is the way to go. Put one end around your wrist, clip the other to a piece of grounded metal, and you’ll be free from worry about static electricity.

Anti-Static Wrist Strap

KingWin ATS-W24YKingwin Anti Static Wrist Strap Yellow, Adjustable ESD Wrist Band Fits Your Wrist Comfortably. Grounding Bracelet to Protect Your PC Computer or Electronics from Static Electricity

This simple tool can keep tiny, electronics-wrecking static shocks out of your computer.

   Shop Now   

$4.25
More offers

A Silicone Work Mat

Ceatech Silicone Soldering Mat
Ceatech

One thing that might surprise you about building a PC is how many screws you have to manage. You can use cups or bowls from your kitchen to keep them straight, but this handy silicone mat is even better: It has built-in dividers for keeping things organized, backed with magnets to make sure they don’t go flying. The silicone material means that you can rest components directly on the mat without worrying about static discharges, too.

Silicon organizer work mat

Soldering Mat Heat Resistant 932°F Magnetic Silicone Electronic Repair Mat for Cellphone, Laptop, Computer, Heat Insulation Pad for Soldering Iron Station15.9” x 12” (Grey)

This silicone sheet can keep your loose screws organized with dividers and magnetic backing.

   Shop Now   

$17.77
More offers

A Telescoping Magnet

A telescoping magnet.
Master Magnetics

We’ve all been there: getting a fiddly little screw down perfectly into a case goes wrong, and the screw is now lodged somewhere your pudgy fingers can’t reach. This telescoping magnet can grab them without the need to remove entire components … or abandon them to rattle around the bowels of your PC case forever.

Telescoping Magnet

Slim 25” Durable Telescoping Magnetic Grabber/Retrieving Magnet with Pocket Clip (07228)

This handy tool helps you track down lost screws without removing any components.

   Shop Now   

$6.59
More offers

Some Cable Ties

AmazonBasics velcro cable tie
Amazon

Things can get messy inside a PC case, with data cables going from your storage and disk drives to the motherboard, and power rails from the power supply to the motherboard, CPU, GPU, storage drives, and all fans. To keep things tidy, pick up a few of these reusable velcro straps. Not only will they keep cables out of the way while you’re building your computer, but the interior will look neat if your case has a transparent window. They’re also a better option than zip ties since they’re reusable.

AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Ties

AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties - 8-Inch, 50-Pack

These little velcro ties will keep the power and data cables inside your PC nice and tidy.

   Shop Now   

$6.99
More offers

A Set of Spare Screws

Computer screw kit
Helifouner

A new case and fans should come with all of the mounting equipment you need. But if you manage to lose something, or if you’re upgrading an existing build, you might be short a screw or two. (Literally.) This kit includes spares of pretty much everything you could ever need, including the hard-to-find motherboard standoff pegs, fan mounting screws, and thumbscrews.

Space computer and case screws

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics

This kit will give you spare copies of every one of the weird little screws you might use in your PC build.

   Shop Now   

$14.69
More offers

Spare Thermal Paste

Arctic Silver 5 thermal paste
Arctic Silver

If you’ve bought a new processor or CPU cooler, it should come with a small tube of thermal paste, a substance that helps dissipate the heat from the processor to the cooler. But if you lose it or you need some more, it’s easy to find. We recommend a trusty PC building favorite, Arctic Silver 5. If you don’t know how to apply it, check out this article over on How-To Geek.

Arctic Silver 5 thermal paste

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)

Some spare thermal paste is always a good thing to have around, in case you need to re-seat your CPU cooler.

   Shop Now   

$79.99
More offers

A Canless Air Tool

Opolar canless air tool
Opolar

Canned air is a favorite for PC builders who are upgrading or simply cleaning their machines. But it’s not ideal: Those cans are basically built to be disposable, and the chemicals inside are very unfriendly to the environment. Instead, use this tiny little electric “canless air” machine: it’s basically a leaf blower for the inside of your PC. It’s great for cleaning off your nasty keyboard, too.

Opoplar Cordless Air Duster

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)

This pricey but handy rechargeable air jet can help you dust your computer (or anything else) without wasteful canned air.

   Shop Now   

$79.99
More offers

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol
MaxTite

If you need a more direct way to clean problem spots in your computer, especially the crucial electrical contacts on plugs and circuit boards, isopropyl alcohol is the way to go. Use Q-tips to gently apply the alcohol in a thin sheet. It’s sterile and will clean off any gunk, then evaporate, leaving your components ready for action.

Isopropyl Alcohol

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)

This cleaning agent is ideal for getting dust and other gunk off of electrical contacts and wires.

   Shop Now   

More offers

If you still need help selecting the actual PC components of the computer you want to build, be sure to check out these online tools to help you nail the compatibility and pricing. And of course, if you want a step-by-step guide on every single part of building the PC itself, check out How-To Geek’s exhaustive guide.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
274 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
203 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
138 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
123 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
100 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
99 people were interested in this!

Chef King 7 Gauge Steel Griddle, 23 Inch x 23 Inch
79 people were interested in this!

Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Cards
73 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
71 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
71 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular