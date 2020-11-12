Roku Software Update Adds Apple Airplay & HomeKit Compatibility to Some Devices

Roku has been branching out as of late: in addition to reliable sales of streaming gadgets and partnerships with TV makers, it’s been selling sound bars and wireless speakers. The next step appears to be smarthome integration. In addition to some basic tools for Google Assistant and Alexa, Roku is expanding into the Apple ecosystem with its latest software updates.

With the Roku OS 9.4 update, some devices will now be able to respond to commands via Apple HomeKit and quickly stream video over AirPlay 2. According to Roku’s press release, the new functionality is coming to the following devices first:

Roku Ultra

Roku Streambar

Roku Smart Soundbar

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Premiere

Some Roku-powered 4K televisions

That last one probably represents a huge portion of Roku’s audience, but unfortunately, it’s not clear which specific models of the many, many Roku-powered TVs from half a dozen manufactures are getting updated “in the next few days.” There are so many SKUs that, even assuming that all of the currently-supported models will be updated, it might take weeks or months for all of them to get the latest software.