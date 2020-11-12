X
Popular Searches

Sonos Radio Now Has a Paid Tier with HD Audio, Exclusive Shows, and No Ads

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Sonos Radio logo.
Sonos

You can’t stop the inevitable. Following the April launch of its ad-supported Sonos Radio service, Sonos is pushing a paid version of the platform called Sonos Radio HD. At $8 a month, Sonos Radio HD offers an ad-free experience with exclusive artist-curated stations, 16-bit FLAC audio, and the ability to skip or replay songs.

Like the ad-supported Sonos Radio service, Radio HD only works on Sonos speakers and doesn’t offer on-demand content. You can’t look up a song or artist on Sonos Radio HD, but you can check out exclusive artist-curated playlists and radio shows. In other words, Sonos Radio is comparable to SiriusXM, and it isn’t a replacement for Spotify or Apple Music.

The banner for Dolly Parton's 'Songteller Radio' show.
Sonos

Sonos Radio HD subscribers get all the free Sonos Radio content in CD-quality audio with no ads. Subscribers will also get five exclusive artist-curated stations in early 2021, beginning with Dolly Parton’s Songteller Radio. (Free shows hosted by David Byrne Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, and Jack White are still available to regular Sonos Radio users for free.)

Radio HD also includes some exclusive Sonos-curated channels, like Full Symphony (classical music), Chill Beats (mellow hip hop), Mellow Morning (acoustic guitar), Unforgettable (jazz classics), Americana Ramble (folk and country), and The Inner Now (new age music).

Sonos Radio HD is available for $8 a month through the Sonos app (Android/iOS). Sign up now for a free 30-day trial, or try out the ad-supported version of Sonos Radio through your Sonos app. Keep in mind that Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD only work with Sonos connected speakers—you can’t use the services on your computer or in your car.

Source: Sonos via TechHive

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

2 Pack Battery Tester, Universal Battery Checker for AA/AAA/C/D / 9V / 1.5V Button Cell Batteries
880 people were interested in this!

Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
517 people were interested in this!

RAVPower Filehub, Travel Router N300, Hotspot WiFi Devices, WiFi Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, DLNA NAS Sharing Media Streamer - HooToo TripMate Nano Update Version
503 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
133 people were interested in this!

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone
124 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
120 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
120 people were interested in this!

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow
110 people were interested in this!

Govee Bluetooth 16.4FT RGB LED Strip Lights
109 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular